Staying poor in 2025 (or at any time) is generally the result of making choices that don’t prioritize financial growth or stability.

If you’re looking for a lighthearted or sarcastic response, here are some “strategies” that would keep you stuck in a financial rut:

Avoid Learning About Finances: Never read about budgeting, investing, or saving money. Stay blissfully unaware of opportunities for financial growth. Spend Beyond Your Means: Buy things you don’t need, especially on credit. Take out loans for things that won’t appreciate, such as luxury items that offer no return. Avoid Networking and Personal Growth: Keep to yourself and refrain from building meaningful relationships or professional networks. Don’t learn new skills or explore ways to increase your income. Don’t Plan for the Future: Ignore retirement savings or any long-term financial planning. Live for today and avoid thinking about the consequences of tomorrow. Stay in Comfort Zones: Stick to the same job forever, even if it doesn’t pay well or offer growth opportunities. Avoid seeking better-paying jobs or exploring side hustles. Reject Technology and Innovation: Don’t Embrace New Technology or Stay Up to Date with Trends. Stick to outdated methods and resist any form of improvement. Make Bad Investments: If you’re given the chance to invest, always pick high-risk or low-return ventures. Stay away from learning about stocks, bonds, or real estate. Live Paycheck to Paycheck: Don’t save any portion of your income for the future. Always live for today without thinking about emergencies, medical bills, or opportunities for financial freedom.

In reality, these are behaviors to avoid if you’re looking to break free from financial constraints. However, if you’re trying to understand what actions lead to staying poor, these “strategies” would likely keep you in the same spot.