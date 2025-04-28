Access Bank Employee Arrested for Filming Colleagues in Toilet, Power Outage Kills Woman in Niger Hospital

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Suspended Chair of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), wrote a sarcastic apology letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio. In her sharply ironic letter, Akpoti-Uduaghan mocked the expectations placed on her, insinuating that her refusal to comply with inappropriate “requests” led to her suspension. She criticized the entitlement of some male politicians, stating that she mistakenly believed her Senate seat was earned through elections, not “erections.”

2. On Sunday, Nigeria’s presidency dismissed concerns raised by a group of 18 activists and academics who warned that the country was sliding towards authoritarianism and a one-party state under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The group, describing themselves as democrats, accused the government of systematically undermining political pluralism through bribery, blackmail, and coercion. In response, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga rejected the accusations as unfounded, describing them as exaggerated claims by opposition figures and their allies.

Onanuga insisted that democracy remains strong and vibrant in Nigeria, arguing that recent defections of politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were acts of free will, not coercion. He criticized the opposition for celebrating defections to other parties while denouncing the growing support for Tinubu and the APC.

3. Usman Yusuf, a former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of attempting to suppress dissent and silence critics. In an interview on Arise TV, Yusuf described his recent detention as a deliberate effort to intimidate him and discourage opposition. In February, he was charged with fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but pleaded not guilty.

He recounted his January 29 arrest, claiming EFCC operatives entered his home without a warrant and detained him, preventing him from changing clothes or receiving clothing from his wife. Yusuf spent six days in EFCC custody and an additional 24 days in Kuje prison after being denied bail, which he argued was unconstitutional. He believes the denial of bail was a tactic to intimidate him and silence his criticism of the government. Yusuf stressed that criticizing the government is a fundamental right in a democracy and accused Tinubu’s administration of trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party, dictatorial state.

4. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has criticized the scheduling of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), particularly the requirement for students to arrive at 6:30 a.m. He argued that this early start time forces teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, to travel in the dark, across dangerous and unfamiliar areas, putting their lives at risk.

Obi spoke about concerns regarding accidents, students going missing, and psychological trauma during the examination period. He criticized the government for not investing adequately in education, noting the lack of sufficient infrastructure in Nigeria’s education sector compared to countries like Indonesia. Obi called for increased investment in education to ensure better access and safety for students.

In response, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) clarified that the exams were scheduled to start at 8 a.m., with verification processes beginning at 6:30 a.m. JAMB explained that early verification was necessary to ensure that all candidates were properly prepared for the exam. Despite JAMB’s explanation, many Nigerians questioned the need for students to arrive so early, given the risks involved.

5. A former Quality Assurance Specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos, Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, has been accused of secretly filming female colleagues while they used the restrooms. He was caught last Wednesday after a female staff member raised an alarm when she noticed a phone pointed towards her from an adjacent cubicle. Ejezie was arrested, and a raid on his residence uncovered over 400 compromising video clips, including footage of both male and female colleagues.

Some of the videos were allegedly sold on platforms like OnlyFans and Telegram to foreign buyers. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Ejezie was released. Access Bank has since terminated his employment and stated that it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation. However, workers have expressed distress over the incident, calling for more support and transparency as the investigation continues.

6. A tragic incident at Jummai Babangida Aliyu General Hospital in Minna, Niger State, resulted in the death of a woman during surgery due to a power outage and generator failure. Her husband, UB Shehu, shared the heartbreaking details on Facebook, explaining that 35 minutes into the operation, the power went out and the hospital’s generator failed to start due to a fuel shortage. After waiting for over 11 hours outside the operating room, the generator was still not functional, and a mechanic had to be called to repair it. Power was restored an hour later, but the surgery, which was supposed to last less than 90 minutes, was delayed until 7 p.m.

Shehu stated that a nurse informed him that the hospital had alternative lighting for such situations; however, despite the prolonged delays, the operation was unsuccessful. He clarified that his intention was not to blame anyone but to raise awareness to prevent future occurrences.

7. The 17th Headies Awards took place on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrating top achievements in Nigerian and African music. Zerry DL won Rookie of the Year, while Davido was named Digital Artist of the Year. Rema’s album HEIS won Afrobeats Album of the Year, and Tems took home Best Recording of the Year for Burning. Odumodublvck was awarded the Next Rated Artist title, beating Shallipopi, Qing Madi, and Ayo Maff. Special Recognition Awards were given to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alex Okosi, Amaju Pinnick, and KCee.

Other major winners included Lojay for Best Vocal Performance (Male) with Billions, Liya for Best Vocal Performance (Female) with I’m Done, and Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, who won Songwriter of the Year for Vision. London was named Producer of the Year for OZEBA, while Director Pink’s EGWU won Music Video of the Year.

Flavour’s Big Baller was recognized as Afrobeats Single of the Year, and Chike & Mohbad’s Egwu won Headies’ Viewers’ Choice. Asake’s Lonely at the Top was crowned Song of the Year, while Shallipopi and Odumodublvck’s Cast won Best Rap Single, and Mohbad’s Ask About Me was awarded Best Street-hop Artiste. Innoss’B from the DRC won Best Central African Artiste, while Tanzania’s Juma Jux took home Best East African Artiste. This edition of the awards is one of two scheduled for 2025, with the 18th Headies set to take place in December, making up for the 2024 hiatus.