How Prof. Osinbajo Embodies The Essence Of IBB’s 440-Page Autobiography

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, impressively displayed the strength of his academic prowess during the moment he was giving insights into the autobiography of former military President, General (rtd.) Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, “A Journey In Service” just as he described IBB as one of Nigeria’s most enigmatic leaders, stating that his highly publicized literary and scholarly work offers a rare perception into the life and times of the former leader.

Professor Osinbajo beautifully embodied the essence of the moment, he was honest without pretenses or masks and also exhibited his true feelings and thoughts. He further climaxed the high profile event with a good sense of humour that wrapped everyone with laughter, particularly when he jokingly remarked that President Bola Tinubu GCFR, was now celebrating with his former tormentors.

The book which chronicled major events that characterized the June 12, 1993 presidential poll, which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, was described by Osinbajo as “an important book.”

Osinbajo, who was the book reviewer, held the audience spellbound while giving a brilliant assessment of the 440-page autobiography that tells the important and intriguing story of one of the most important days in Nigeria’s history and the events surrounding it.

He described the book as “the story of stories; it is the story of our nation.”

He said IBB was one of the most charismatic and enigmatic leaders of the country, making his memoir a valuable addition to history.

He said Babangida gave his views on all the major national events that defined his eight-year rule as Nigeria’s military president.

Quoting excerpts from the book, he said IBB explained his role in stopping the 13 February 1976 coup attempt led by Lieutenant Colonel Bukar Suwa Dimka.

Lt. Dimka, who was later executed along with other officers, had attempted to overthrow the government of General Murtala Mohammed.

Dimka and IBB were family friends.

The book also explains why another IBB friend, Maman Vatsa, was implicated in the 1986 coup that led to his execution.

Osinbajo also explains the relationship between IBB, Generals Yakubu Gowon, T.Y. Danjuma and Abdulsalam Abubakar as narrated by the author, which has led to mutual respect amongst them.

It was Gowon who inspired IBB, Abubakar and eight others to enlist in the army after he visited their secondary school and gave a talk.

The students then were impressed by Gowon’s smart dress and motivational talk.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation in the book is IBB’s admission that late M.K.O Abiola won the June 12, 2023 presidential election, which he annulled.

Osinbajo teased the audience with a few details about what led to the annulment before telling his listeners to find out from the book who ordered the annulment!

He got a standing ovation after his masterful delivery which was commended by IBB and his son Mohammed.

Also during the former VP’s review, he reminisced how Tinubu, then a senator, resisted the dissolution of the Senate under Sani Abacha, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“And then, of course, there’s a gentleman here who was an elected senator in 1992 because of Babangida’s transition programme,” the former vice-president said.

“When Babangida annulled the 1993 election and General Abacha took over, dissolved the senate, that senator tried to reconstitute the senate in resistance to the dissolution.

“He was detained, charged to court, and later escaped into exile. Today, he is here, celebrating with his former tormentors—but as the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu.”

A book that will not end the debate

Concluding his remarks, Osinbajo described Journeys in Service as an engaging and insightful account of Babangida’s life.

“By any standard, this is an extraordinary book. Babangida tells his story with remarkable wit, insight, and a vivid sense of place. His storytelling ability is undeniable,” he said.

However, he noted that the book would not silence debates or end controversies surrounding Babangida’s rule.

“The questions will persist, the criticisms will continue, but that has always been the nature of the Babangida phenomenon. He remains, as ever, a force of history.”

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to read the book, saying it offers a chance to engage with history from Babangida’s own perspective.

“Babangida in his own words—this is a book we must all read,” he concluded.

Without doubt, Prof. Osinbajo last Thursday reaffirmed that he is a brilliant lawyer and consummate teacher of the law, his works as the former Attorney-General of Lagos State is still a reference point. As Vice President, he made indelible impacts to national growth and development and was very dutiful in his assignments.

His eloquence is applaudable, His mastery of the English also stands him out.

