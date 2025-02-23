Babangida’s 32 Year Old Regrets

Last week, former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, finally released his long expected autobiography on his role in office and his personal life.

Expectedly, of all that was said at the launch which was witnessed by all the living former presidents and heads of state, except Muhammadu Buhari who was represented, the issues around his annulment of the 1993 presidential election won by the late Moshood Abiola, remains the most controversial and would continue to haunt him for as long as he lives.

The cancellation of that election which was adjudged the freest and fairest of elections ever conducted in the country, remains the major blight of his reign as Head of State. There were many firsts also about that election.

For the first time, the outcome of the polls did not reflect the many drawbacks that are associated with our election before and after 1993. Nigerians were unanimous about their choice and the spread of Abiola’s victory was unprecedented as it cut across ethno-religious boundaries and barriers. There were no reported cases of vote-buying or ballot box-snatching or violence and multiple thumb-printing and all those anomalies that plague our electoral process.

Imagine if that election had stood and the will of the people had prevailed, our democratic process would not only have been better for it, we would by now have improved upon the process rather than the shenanigans we experience now and the mockery we have been making of our ourselves over the years, in the name of conducting elections.

So, what has Babangida got to tell us that would now assuage the feelings of the people after over 32 years of evading the issues and trading blames and begging the question? What did Babangida say that we did not already know and why has it taken him all these years to do what he has just done which is clearly a rehash of all he has been saying: blaming everyone except himself for the unfortunate annulment of the elections.

Why did it take him all this time after the death of most of the key actors he mentioned, to come out with this book? Now that Gen Sani Abacha is no more, he is the fall guy and everything that has gone wrong with this country is blamed on him alone. How can he defend himself?

In his speech on June 26, 1993, when he annulled the poll, Gen. Babangida had said, “There are certain prerequisites which constitute an irreducible minimum for democracy. Such essential factors include: Free and fair elections; uncoerced expression of voters preference in election; respect for the electorate as unfettered final arbiter on elections; decorum and fairness on the part of the electoral umpires; and absolute respect for the rule of law.”

The annulled 1993 election ticked every box.

The outcome reflected all he said were basic for an acceptable poll, yet he disingenuously annulled it and claimed in the very same broadcast that; “It is true that the presidential election was generally seen to be free, fair and peaceful. However, there was in fact a huge array of election malpractices virtually in all the states of the federation before the actual voting began. There were authenticated reports of the election malpractices against party agents, officials of the National Electoral Commission and also some members of the electorate.

“If all of these were clear violations of the electoral law there were proofs of manipulations through offer and acceptance of money and other forms of inducement against officials of the National Electoral Commission and members of the electorate. There were also evidence of conflict in the process of authentication and clearance of credentials of the presidential candidates. “Indeed, up to the last few hours to the election, we continued in our earnest steadfastness with our transition deadline, to overlook vital facts.”

It would be interesting to find out how Babangida would describe all the elections that have taken place between then and now, to know how he now feels seeing the sham elections we have had since 1999?

After 32 years, Babangida now admits that the election was credible and regrets its annulment and in the same breath, he says his regime acted in the interest of the nation. How is that? How did your truncation of a process that could have placed this nation on the path of electoral growth and economic development be in the interest of the nation?

Speaking at the launch of his book, ‘A Journey in Service,’ last Thursday, in Abuja, Babangida also expressed regret over the annulment, describing it as the most difficult period of his life.

He said, “Undoubtedly credible, free and fair elections were held on June 12, 1993.

“However, the tragic irony of history remains that the administration that devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted those near-perfect elections could not complete the process.

“That accident of history is most regrettable… As a leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch.

“And June 12 happened under my watch, mistakes, oversights and missteps happened in quick succession, but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive.

“Our nation’s march to democracy was interrupted, a fact that I deeply regret.”

Although, he claimed the announcement annulling the election was done by the Late Abacha, without seeking his approval, he however, added that given the opportunity he would have done things differently.

Sadly, life does not give one another chance to make a first impression. Babangida is responsible for the annulment and it is clear to all that he probably allowed the election to run the full course because they did not envisage that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Abiola and Babagana Kingibe of the SDP would gain acceptance by Nigerians.

If he were going to hand over the reign of power to anybody, he would have preferred doing it to Bashir Tofa of the NRC and not Abiola, the millionaire philanthropist that was the clear choice of the people.

So, 32 years later, he still regrets this and he will continue to because he simply failed to do the right thing at the right time.

This also speaks to the fact that, while our democratic processes still falter and lack credibility and acceptance, those who supervise these processes that continue to subvert the wishes and aspirations of the voters would also live to regret and rue their missed chances of helping to build our nation and our institutions.

Babangida’s story in governance remains a classical case of a beloved leader who went rogue and squandered the enormous goodwill he enjoyed from the beginning. Very sad!