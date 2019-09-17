How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-TO-Date Return – Tuesday, September 17, 2019•

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of the trading session on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.61% to close at N13.342 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 0.61% to close at 27,407.04 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -12.80%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Access Bank ~ 57,817,752

2. Zenith Bank ~ 19,988,090

3. FBH Holdings ~ 10,371,757

4. Sterling Bank ~ 10,357,580

5. UBA ~ 9,315,447

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Airtel Africa: -N31.50 (-10.00%).

2. Flour Mills: -50 kobo (-3.70%).

3. NCR: -45 kobo (-9.09%).

4. Custodian: -30 kobo (-4.76%).

5. Zenith Bank: -30 kobo (-1.57%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Stanbic IBTC: +N2.35 (+6.69%).

2. Okomu Oil: +N2.05 (+3.88%).

3. PZ Cussons: +55 kobo (+9.32%).

4. CCNN: +45 kobo (+2.79%).

5. NASCON: +40 kobo (+3.08%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,407.04 points.

. Number of Deals = 3,830

. Volume = 198,034,375

. Value = N2,898,618,701.72

. Market Capitalization = N13.342trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 1.47x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of trading today, 22 stocks advanced as against 15 stocks that declined.

The Bears overpowered the Bulls in the market today as NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 0.61%. However, we advise our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +221.90% (N22.05).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Sterling Bank: +21.05% (N2.30).

4. Lafarge Africa: +18.07% (N14.70).

5. Access Bank: +11.76% (N7.60).

6. Fidelity Bank: -12.81% (N1.77).

7. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

8. United Bank for Africa: -16.88% (N6.40).

9. Guaranty Trust Bank: -17.27% (N28.50).

10. Dangote Cement: -18.29% (N155.00).

11. Zenith Bank: -18.44% (N18.80).

12. Nestle Nigeria: -19.19% (N1,200.10).

13. Transcorp: -20.45% (N1.05).

14. Unilever Nigeria: -21.62% (N29.00).

15. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -21.79% (N37.50).

16, Oando: -23.60% (N3.82).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -25.56% (N13.40).

18. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

19. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

20. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

21. FBN Holdings: -31.45% (N5.45).

22. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -37.05% (N9.60).

23. Nigerian Breweries: -39.42% (N51.80).

24. Ecobank Transnational: -42.86% (N8.00).

25. Forte Oil: -43.03% (N16.35).

26. Flour Mills Nigeria: -43.72% (N13.00).

27. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -46.69% (N6.45).

28. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

29. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

