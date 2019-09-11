How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The Market Capitalization closed at N13.21trillion. The benchmark index (All Share Index) closed at 27,153.53 basis points. It closed on a positive note with the All Share Index appreciating by 0.2%.

*The Year-To-Date (YTD) return =-13.94%.*

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 1.5x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of today’s trading, 19 stocks advanced as against 13 stocks that declined.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Courtville ~ 35,204,300

2. Sterling Bank ~ 34,693,778

3. Access Bank ~ 29,948,020

4. Transcorp ~ 15,849,138

5. UBA ~ 12,467,772

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Guinness Nigeria: -30 kobo (-0.80%).

2. Flourmill of Nigeria: -25 kobo (-1.85%).

3. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -25 kobo (-0.69%).

4. Dangote Flour: -15 kobo (-0.67%).

5. UAC Nigeria: -15 kobo (-2.42%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Nestle Nigeria: +N40.00 (+3.70%).

2. Seplat: +N24.00 (+5.63%).

3. CCNN: +25 kobo (+1.54%).

4. May & Baker: +19 kobo (+10.00%).

5. FCMB Holdings: +9 kobo (+5.81%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,153.53 points.

. Number of Deals = 4,365

. Volume = 211,522,299

. Value = N1,449,921,891.62

. Market Capitalization = N13.21 trillion.

The Bulls dictated the market today as NSE All Share Index increased by 0.2%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +222.63% (N22.10).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Sterling Bank: +23.68% (N2.35).

4. Lafarge Africa: +15.66% (N14.40).

5. Access Bank: +2.94% (N7.00).

6. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

7. Dangote Cement: -18.29%

(N155.00).

8. United Bank for Africa: -19.48% (N6.20).

9. Unilever Nigeria: -20.81% (N29.30).

10. Zenith Bank: -20.82% (N18.25).

11. Oando: -21.80% (N3.91).

12. Guaranty Trust Bank: -21.92% (N26.90).

13. Fidelity Bank: -22.66% (N1.57).

14. Transcorp: -23.48% (N1.01).

15. Nestle Nigeria: -24.58% (N1,120.00).

16. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -25.44% (N35.75).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -27.78% (N13.00).

18. Seplat Pet. Dev: -29.69% (N450.00).

19. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

20. FBN Holdings: -37.11% (N5.00).

21. Nigerian Breweries: -40.64% (N50.75).

22. Okomu Oil Palm:

-42.06% (N44.15).

23. Flour Mills Nigeria: -42.64% (N13.25).

24. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -44.26% (N8.50).

25. Ecobank Transnational: -47.86% (N7.30).

26. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

27. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

28. Forte Oil: -51.22% (N14.00).

29. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -51.24% (N5.90).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

