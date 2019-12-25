How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

The investors lost N11.1 billion as Market Capitalization decreased to N12.6 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 0.1%, to close at 26,090.88 points.

The year-to-date return loss settled at -17.0%.

The Top 3 Trades (by volume) were:

1. Law Union & Rock Insurance: 146.3 million.

2. Access Bank: 40.6 million.

3. Zenith Bank: 32.2 million.

The Top 3 Trades (by value) were:

1. Zenith Bank: N586.4 million.

2. Access Bank: N402.3 million.

3. FBN Holdings: N127.1 million.

Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth (advance/decline ratio) declined to 0.8x from the 1.2x recorded on Monday, as 10 stocks advanced against 12 decliners.

We do expect the bearish performance to be sustained, as investors maintain a risk-off approach towards the equities market.

I advice my friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in the last week of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: Delisted

2. Access Bank: +45.6% (N9.90).

3. Union Bank of Nigeria: +21.4% (N6.80).

4. Lafarge Africa: +12.4% (N14.00).

5. Sterling Bank: +7.9% (N2.05).

6. Fidelity Bank: +3.4% (N2.10).

7. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -10.5% (N13.65).

8. United Bank for Africa: -12.3% (N6.75).

9. Nestle Nigeria 🇳🇬: -12.5% (N1,300.00).

10. Seplat Pet. Dev: -14.1% (N549.70).

11. Flour Mills of Nigeria 🇳🇬: -15.6% (N19.50).

12. Guaranty Trust Bank: -15.8% (N29.00).

13. 11 plc (Mobil): -20.3% (N147.90).

14. Zenith Bank: -21.3% (N18.15).

15. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -24.1% (N36.40).

16. FBN Holdings: -25.2% (N5.95).

17. Presco: -25.8% (N47.50).

18. Oando: -26.0% (N3.70).

19. Dangote Cement: -26.2% (N140.00).

20. Transcorp: -27.3% (96 kobo).

21. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.8% (N55.00).

22. Nascon Allied Industries: -30.6% (N12.50).

23. Nigerian Breweries: -32.2% (N57.95).

24. Forte Oil: -34.1% (N18.10).

25. Unilever Nigeria 🇳🇬: -40.1% (N22.15).

26. Total Nigeria 🇳🇬: -45.4% (N110.90).

27. Ecobank Transnational: -55.0% (N6.30).

28. PZ Cussons: -55.4% (N5.40).

29. Guinness Nigeria 🇳🇬: -55.5% (N32.05).

30. International Breweries: -66.4% (N9.40).

