How Nse 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The Market Capitalization improved by N43.6 billion to close at N12.9 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) ended on the green note as it inched higher by 13 bps to close at 26,824.50 basis points.

The year-to-date return loss improved to -14.7%.

The Top 3 Trades (by volume) were:

Law Union & Rock Insurance: – 151.7 million. United Bank for Africa: – 20.4 million. Access Bank: – 12.4 million.

The Top 3 Trades (by value) were:

Nestle Nigeria 🇳🇬: – N326.3 million. Dangote Cement: – N292.7 million. Zenith Bank: – N193.1 million.

Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth (advance/decline ratio) rose to 1.5x from 0.7x recorded in the previous session, as 19 stocks advanced against 13 laggards.

We do expect the bullish performance to continue, albeit it may be short-lived, as investors come back to take advantage of fundamentally sound low-cost stocks. These would pave ways for further price appreciation in the local bourse.

I advice my friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in the last month of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

Dangote Flour Mills: +224.8% (N22.25). Access Bank: +34.6% (N9.15). Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.0% (N7.00). Lafarge Africa: +12.4% (N14.00). Sterling Bank: +2.6% (N1.95). Fidelity Bank: -1.5% (N2.00). United Bank for Africa: -7.8% (N7.10). Dangote Sugar Refinery: -9.5% (N13.80). Nestle Nigeria 🇳🇬: -12.5% (N1,299.90). Guaranty Trust Bank: -12.8%

(N30.05).

Seplat Pet. Dev: -14.1% (N549.70). FBN Holdings: -14.5% (N6.80). IBTC Stanbic Holdings: -16.4% (N40.10). Zenith Bank: -19.3% (N18.60). 11 plc (Mobil): -20.3% (N147.90). Flour Mills of Nigeria 🇳🇬: -21.0% (N18.25). Transcorp: -22.0% (N1.03). Nascon Allied Industries: -22.2% (N14.00). Dangote Cement: -24.6% (N143.00). Oando: -25.6% (N3.72). Forte Oil: -34.1% (N18.10). Okomu Oil Palm: -34.8% (N49.65). Nigerian Breweries: -40.5% (N50.90). Presco: -40.9% (N37.85). Total Nigeria 🇳🇬: -45.4% (N110.90). Ecobank Transnational: -50.0% (N7.00). Unilever Nigeria 🇳🇬: -56.5% (N16.10). PZ Cussons: -56.6% (N5.25). Guinness Nigeria 🇳🇬: -56.9% (N31.00). International Breweries: -66.4% (N9.40).

My name is Blakey Ijezie

B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC•

Founder & Managing Partner/CEO

Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

Chartered Accountants

….. since January 1994 ….

Blakey Gardens, Anthony Village

O. Box 1, Surulere, Lagos

Email: blakeyijezie@yahoo.com

Dated: Friday, November 29, 2019 @ 9:15 am•