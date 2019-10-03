How NSE 30 Companies Rank by Year-To-Date Return

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019•

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

The Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.14% to close at N13.297 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 1.14% to close at 27,314.87 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -13.09%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. GTBank – 25,293,767

2. Transcorp – 20,758,677

3. Nascon Allied – 20,005,771

4. FBN Holdings – 17,389,283

5. Access Bank – 10,607,300

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Mobil (11 plc): -N14.50 (-9.45%).

2. Total Nigeria: -N6.30 (-4.86%).

3. Nigerian Breweries: -N3.50 (-6.67%).

4. GTBank: -N2.20 (-7.53%).

5. MRS: -N1.85 (-9.84%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Forte Oil: +60 kobo (+3.80%).

2. Flour Mills: +30 kobo (+2.10%).

3. Nascon Allied Industries: +30 kobo (+2.24%).

4. Continental Reinsurance: +20 kobo (+9.66%).

5. Lafarge Africa: +10 kobo (+0.63%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,314.87 points.

. Number of Deals = 3,539

. Volume = 175,779,905

. Value = N2,568,883,738.74

. Market Capitalization = N13.297 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 0.46x for the day indicates that the number of sellers outpaced the number of buyers in the market today. At the end of day’s trading, 11 stocks advanced as against 24 stocks that declined.

The Bears overpowered the Bulls in the market today as NSE All Share Index depreciated by 1.14%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +226.28% (N22.35).

2. Lafarge Africa: +28.51% (N16.00).

3. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

4. Access Bank: +8.82% (N7.40).

5. Sterling Bank: -4.21% (N1.82).

6. Nestle Nigeria: -6.07% (N1,394.90).

7. Seplat Pet. Dev: -13.28% (N555.00).

8. Fidelity Bank: -18.23% (N1.66).

9. Zenith Bank: -20.17% (N18.40).

10. Dangote Cement: -20.30% (N151.20).

11. IBTC Stanbic Holdings: -20.85% (N38.00).

12. United Bank for Africa: -21.43% (N6.05).

13. Guaranty Trust Bank: -21.88% (N27.00).

14. Transcorp: -23.48% (N1.01).

15. Nascon Allied Industries: -23.89% (N13.70).

16. Oando: -24.80% (N3.76).

17. Mobil (11 plc): -25.07% (N139.00).

18. Unilever Nigeria: -27.84% (N26.70).

19. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

20. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -29.18% (N10.80).

21. FBN Holdings: -30.82% (N5.50).

22. Flour Mills Nigeria: -36.80% (N14.60).

23. Presco: -36.95% (N40.35).

24. Total Nigeria: -39.31% (N123.20).

25. PZ Cussons: -42.15% (N7.00).

26. Nigerian Breweries: -42.69% (N49.00).

27. Forte Oil: -42.86% (N16.40).

28. Ecobank Transnational: -48.21% (N7.25).

29. Guinness Nigeria: -52.78% (N34.00).

30. International Breweries: -58.69% (N12.60).

•My name is Blakey Ijezie, B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC•

Founder & Managing Partner/CEO

Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

Chartered Accountants

….. since January 1994 ….

Blakey Gardens, Anthony Village

P. O. Box 1, Surulere, Lagos

WhatsApp: 08032030455

Dated: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 @ 6:32 pm•