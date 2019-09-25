How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

The Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.25% to close at N13.281 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 0.25% to close at 27,283.05 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -13.20%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Access Bank – 133,533,714

2. Custodian – 88,649,965

3. Nig Breweries – 71,093,294

4. FBN Holdings – 31,267,263

5. Union Bank – 29,177,844

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Dangote Cement: -N2.00 (-1.30%).

2. Guinness Nigeria: -N1.05 (-2.96%).

3. MTNN: -N1.00 (-0.72%).

4. Skyanv: -46 kobo (-9.89%).

5. Zenith Bank: -25 kobo (-1.35%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. International Breweries: +60 kobo (+5.00%).

2. Nigerian Breweries: +50 kobo (+0.96%).

3. Custodian Investment: +45 kobo (+7.69%).

4. Dangote Sugar Refinery: +35 kobo (+3.38%).

5. Access Bank: +35 kobo (+5.11%).

Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators

. All Share Index = 27,283.05 points.

. Number of Deals = 2,895

. Volume = 462,314,616

. Value = N7,924,989,125

. Market Capitalization = N13.281 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 0.87x for the day indicates that the number of sellers outpaced the number of buyers in the market today. At the end of day’s trading, 13 stocks advanced as against 15 stocks that declined.

The Bears overpowered the Bulls in the market today as NSE All Share Index depreciated by 0.25%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +225.55% (N22.30).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Lafarge Africa: +20.48% (N15.00).

4. Access Bank: +5.88% (N7.20).

5. Sterling Bank: +5.26% (N2.00).

6. Fidelity Bank: -17.24% (N1.68).

7. Mobil (11 plc): -17.25% (N153.50).

8. Guaranty Trust Bank: -18.00% (N28.25).

9. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -18.04% (N39.30).

10. Nestle Nigeria: -18.18% (N1,215.00).

11. Dangote Cement: -19.87% (N152.00).

12. Zenith Bank: -20.61% (N18.30).

13. United Bank for Africa: -21.43% (N6.05).

14. Unilever Nigeria: -21.62% (N29.00).

15. Transcorp: -22.73% (N1.02).

16. Oando: -24.00% (N3.80).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -25.56% (N13.40).

18. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

19. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

20. FBN Holdings: -32.08% (N5.40).

21. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -29.84% (N10.60).

22. Ecobank Transnational: -36.43% (N8.90).

23. Presco: -36.95% (N40.35).

24. Nigerian Breweries: -38.60% (N52.50).

25. Flour Mills Nigeria: -39.39% (N14.00).

26. Forte Oil: -40.94% (N16.95).

27. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -42.15% (N7.00).

28. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

29. Guinness Nigeria: -52.15% (N34.45).

30. International Breweries: -58.69% (N12.60).

