Prince Harry, Meghan, 4-month-old Archie meet Archbishop Tutu

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, with their 4-month-old son Archie also making his first public appearance in South Africa.

The couple were spending their last day together in the South African city of Cape Town before the prince sets off later Wednesday to Botswana as part of their 10-day tour of southern Africa, while Meghan will remain with Archie in South Africa.

Meghan held Archie in her arms as she and Harry were greeted by Tutu and his daughter Thandeka.

Tutu and his wife Leah had called the meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a “rare privilege and honour” in a statement issued last week by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The meeting took place at the foundation, which is housed in a historic building in Cape Town built by slaves.

“The foundation is the global rallying point for the Archbishop’s values in respect of people and the earth.

“We are enormously grateful to welcome the Duke and Duchess to our magnificent space,” said Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, its chairman.

On Wednesday afternoon, Meghan will then meet female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology.

In Botswana, Harry will on Thursday plant trees in the Chobe Forest Tree Reserve, visit an HIV project and dedicate an area of Chobe National Park to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest conservation initiatives.

After stops in Angola and Malawi, he will reunite with Meghan on Oct. 1 in the South African city of Johannesburg, where they will wrap up their trip. (dpa/NAN)