How much do you know your drink? Scotch vs. whiskey

Indulging in the gentleman’s drink is undoubtedly, the best thing for whiskey and scotch lovers! But how much do you know your drink? Have you ever thought, what is the difference between whiskey or scotch, despite their striking similarities in colour and texture? What is it that makes one of it more expensive than the other? Why does one have a bitter taste as compared to the other one which has a subtle sweet taste, is it the age or distillation process that makes a difference?

Well, questions are many and the answer is right here! We have scooped out the answers into some simple differences so that next time you sound like an expert!

Composition



Whiskey: What makes the taste bitter or sweet is the composition of the drink. In this grains and malts play a pivotal role. Whiskey is prepared by fermenting the mashed grains. Traditionally, there are several types of whiskey variants prepared using corn, wheat, barley and rye. Whiskey develops the taste as well as flavour, when it is aged in charred oak casks using the process of distillation.

Scotch: One of the most exquisite drink, Scotch is nothing but a malt whiskey made with malted barley and water. This alcoholic beverage hails from Scotland, where it was prepared using the traditional methods of aging. What makes the taste and texture smooth and slightly sweet is the years of aging, usually scotch whiskey is aged for around 8 to 10 years in the wooden barrel, which refines the bitterness over the span of time.

Difference in production

Whiskey: The preparation of this concoction requires a still made of copper, as it removes the sulphur-based compounds and components from the drink, which would otherwise make the drink taste bitter.

Scotch: The preparation of scotch is as unique as the drink! Firstly, it is strictly prepared as per the law in Scotland. Secondly, this blend is prepared in a single distillery. Last but not the least, It should be fermented only by adding yeast. It must mature in oak casks containing no added grains or substances for at least 3 years and a maximum of 14 years.

The difference in aging



The major difference between whiskey and scotch is because of the maturation process. As the blend matures, the flavour of the grain changes and smoothens. Moreover, this process turns the colour of the drink to light golden. Even the slightest change in the flavour and texture can change the taste of the drink.

For instance: A whiskey aged in American white oak, which has a mellower, finer aroma would taste different from European oak that provides more intense aroma and tannin. And that is where the prices differ too.

Blends

Scotch: When it comes to scotch, there are three types of popular blends:

1. Blended Malt Scotch Whiskeys: A blend of two or more single malt whiskeys from different distilleries are blended together.

2. Blended Grain Scotch Whiskeys: A concoction of two or more single grain scotch whiskeys from different distilleries are blended together.

3. Blended Scotch Whiskey: This is a blend of the above two. It means that two or more single malt scotch whiskeys are blended with one or more single grain scotch whiskeys.