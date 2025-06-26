How Many More Must Die? -Nigerians React as Deadly Attacks Kill Over 100 in Niger, Kaduna

Shock, anger, and despair have gripped communities across Nigeria’s North East following deadly attacks in Niger and Kaduna States that left over 100 people among them soldiers and vigilantes dead.

The attacks were allegedly led by Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader known to operate in Nigeria’s North West region.

In a street interview with The News Chronicle on Thursday, residents across the North East expressed deep concern and frustration over the growing insecurity in the country.

Many described the situation as both shameful and alarming, particularly questioning how such a large number of soldiers could be killed despite the presence of military forces.

A resident from Maiduguri lamented that the North East has long suffered from Boko Haram insurgency, and yet the region continues to face relentless attacks. “We are tired. We have suffered for years, and nothing seems to change,” he said.

The deadly incident in Niger State has sparked anxiety among citizens, especially in Borno State, where residents are urging the Federal Government to take decisive action. “If the government does not rise against this insecurity, one day, there may be no country left,” one Borno resident said.

A security officer working with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who spoke anonymously, expressed his fears about the worsening security climate.

“Every day, people are being killed. I have a wife and four children. If I die now, what will happen to my family?” he asked. He urged President Bola Tinubu to increase support for security personnel by providing adequate equipment, motivation, and timely allowances.

He continued, “Look at what happened to the soldiers in Niger State for God’s sake, over 40 soldiers and vigilantes were killed. These are men with families too.”

Amid the grief and outrage, many citizens have taken to social media to express their frustration, using hashtags like #NorthIsBleeding to draw national and international attention to the crisis.

As Nigeria continues to battle multiple security threats across its regions, citizens are calling for more decisive leadership, accountability, and urgent intervention to restore peace and protect lives.