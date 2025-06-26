Eight Killed in Gombe-Yola Highway Crash, Including Senior Police Officer

A tragic accident along the Gombe-Yola Federal Highway has claimed the lives of eight people, including a senior police officer.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday near Kaluwa village in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

According to reports, the incident involved a Hummer bus driven by 67-year-old Usman Ibrahim from Damilu, Yola North Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

The bus, carrying 18 passengers from Yola to Gombe, suffered a rear tyre burst. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge under a bridge.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and took the victims to the General Hospital in Kaltungo.

Upon arrival, a medical doctor confirmed the deaths of eight people, including Superintendent of Police Jacob Gabriel, a provost with the 65 Police Mobile Force in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Two other police officers were seriously injured. Inspector Abel Augustine from the Border Patrol in Mubi sustained multiple fractures, while Corporal Abduljamil Suleiman of the Ganye Division was also badly hurt. Both were stabilized and referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Yola for further treatment.

Eight other passengers with minor injuries were treated and later discharged. The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.