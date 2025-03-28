How Dumb is president Barrow, his Immediate Team, and the Gambians+?

Well, dumb has two or more related meanings, so who and who are guilty of one or both and refuse to repent? Dumb can mean stupid or short sighted, meaning to be mentally blind and/or mentally deaf, which our authorities+ are clearly guilty of. However, dumb also means refusing to speak up and speak-up enough where need be. Hence the Quhr-aahn says: ‘deaf, dumb, and blind’ in a few chapters, but ch.103 is where many Gambians+ woefully failed until when? When President Barrow+ sits in his sweet prison (state house) and clearly failing you, and you refuse to even speak-up ‘exhort each other to truth’, then the problem is no longer just Barrow, then almost all Gambians become guilty of being dumb and thus deserve to be punished as lost people? By the way, this is an extension of what I recently wrote about our western masters ill controlling us through our so-called leaders or submitters, and I will attach what I wrote earlier for those who missed it. Those of us who cannot write better than myself or my-type must share, or be worse than dumb and playing deaf…

The operation against stolen vehicles from Europe is really an operation or extension of more corruption. To avoid repeating myself, I want to focus on the direct and potential indirect consequences of such operations. When the western world claimed: ‘black folks do not know except what they are told’, it meant all , average, or most of us are dumb, do not ask questions or think? I am not interested in defending our grandparents and parents, but I will show God I am different and want this generation of average Africans+ to be different, to think beyond self, beyond short term, and be considerate. Do not ever think the westerner (white+) will ever tell you all their motives are and shame on the leaders+ who blindly trust and refuse to ask questions.

The direct victims of this operation are in the thousands, but the potential indirect victims are in the millions in tiny Gambia, so how many in Africa and beyond? Few Gambian officials will make tens of thousands and we will lose millions of dollars where the blind cannot see or are indifferent to? Will you or the association of African journalists investigate how many African presidents complied vs resist on such operations.

First, we must ask what the westerners are seeking from this? They are certainly not asking the vehicles to be re-shipped to Europe+, so they just want information, but what do they claim to use the information for? They will tell dumb Barrow, dumb Faye, dumb Tinubu, etc something very vague and they comply without questions. It is not that they do not know how many vehicles are reported stolen, because they already know that, or how they supply you with the Vin numbers? So let us say: they know five thousand vehicles were stolen, but they want to know roughly how many vehicles per country in Africa+. Suppose they discover one thousand vehicles are in the Gambia, they will put that in percentage and other data studies. It will mean, they will put extra monitoring on all Gambians in Europe+, something called target surveillance. Such will have huge negative impact on Gambians who do not want to come close to stealing vehicles or buying them from white+ teenagers. The short sighted will blame the Gambians+ who steal or buy such are the problem, well they only play a part and we should try to stop such without harming other Gambians. Through such surveillance, they will catch the weed seller, know who is there illegally to study or work, but also other tiny problems Adama Barrow+ open the gates against. So the dumb Gambian in Europe may be laughing or indifferent to what is happening in the Gambia, but where it may affect him or her, or a relative is in weeks, months, or years to come. Mind you, I am totally against stealing and ready to fight the guilty Gambians+ on sins between creatures, and support worldwide culture of cameras beyond stealing. So we can roughly guess for about one thousand vehicles, they may deport+ over five thousand Gambians and thanks to Barrow+ complying…

The other dumb Gambian may say I am not in Europe or plan to go there. Depending on the numbers, that information becomes a ‘permanent’ record not just against the guilty Gambians or Barrow, but the Gambia. By that I mean: ‘A Biden-like prime minister in the UK may mildly punish all Gambians for it, but a Trump-like prime minister may tell an Ambassador to reduce giving visas to Gambians.’ Again, the honest Gambian business person or holiday+ traveller can be affected in years to come, because Barrow and Gambians refuse to think, are short sighted?

So a smart president can fight against stealing vehicles without lying, but by honestly partnering and protecting his or her innocent citizens. You offer them strong partnership in the ports and not beyond. You tell them it is their responsibility to avoid negligence at their ports, and pay us if we discover their negligence at our ports, and never try to rob us time, money, health, and character.

Time: If two thousand vehicles are scanned, the cost of time is not just our officials. It may be two to ten thousand people in such vehicles, delayed unnecessarily? We can assume for 50 parked vehicles, the average may lose one to how many days? Well, the thousands of unparked vehicles still lose time and who is to pay for that? If you do not speak up, I do not think God may ever charge them higher, because you agree to be among the dumb+ blacks until when?

Money: How much money will it cost us directly and indirectly is hard to estimate even for the week to two weeks long operation. Since most of the stolen vehicles are slightly high end, valuing from $10,000 to even $50,000 vehicles, it means our affluent ones are probably to be affected most, directly. There are countless scenarios smart writers/comedians can use to show how it can be millions of dollars in and beyond the Gambia. So let us assume Europe+ lost five million dollars worth of vehicles to the Gambia, then is it fair for the Gambia to pay a lot more than that, considering some bought them without knowing it was stolen vehicles?

Health: The day the car was stolen in Europe, perhaps only the owner(s) felt stress for how long? Then the insurance company paid it off, or who can assume what percentage of such high-end vehicles lack insurance? If every few months or every year, we scan for weeks, then how many Gambians will get stressed out and affect their health? You pay a bribe to recover, then repay again and again. You get stressed, get sick and die, we sell the vehicle to someone who may say ‘I bought this vehicle from a clean Gambian+’. One day, the cycle repeats, unless this article and sharing put an end to it. Not every patient get on an ambulance that vehicle scanning can still delay, so the sick in private or commercial vehicles suffer because our white masters and house negro Barrow or Tinubu+ are indifferent?

Character: When the white+ teenager stole the vehicle, the devil smiles as seed. Then the chain of sin or hell extends, but why should Barrow be guilty and open more gates of hell/sin? The operation can rightly be called operation corruption extension. Some will beg it out due to powerful relatives, but many may have to bribe to recover a vehicle, or which officer will repaint it, put a different number plate, drive it or sell it to another African country that may never know how clean or dirty the vehicle is?

Again, some bad whites+ may actually be celebrating this. It means more evidence of corruption can be collected, to rank us more corrupt than Ukraine. Which further means the best people and companies may run from the Gambia. Your dumb advisors may tell you resisting westerners will get you a bad name or not smart. Not really! If you scan strongly at the ports, it becomes evidence as anti-corruption even in the books of the angels. If you refuse scanning and rescanning with facts, they cannot put numbers against the Gambia, but estimate wrongly. So the best of them will avoid punishing us all and demand more work on their sides. Blocking the corruption around the scanning is smart, caring, and beneficial for the long term. The negligence of a person vs negligence of a company/institution, versus negligence of a government(s) are in question.

When Europeans are guilty of negligence, we call it normal, but ‘negligence’ of a poor African is heavily punished and re-punished until when? The heads of their ports are not resigning or forced to resign. Similarly, our port folks, from the scanners to the top are called hard workers? Well, I do not want to write another long article or book, so let me paste the short note I wrote earlier:

My bonus:

Apparently, our western masters are back in the Gambia to cause inter-fighting among sleeping blacks and victimize the least guilty among the ‘guilty’? They said Europe+ Interpol is here to be stopping vehicles they deem stolen from Europe+?

1. The most guilty is the teenage+ white boy who stole the vehicle, because stealing a vehicle is a lesser crime than using/selling marijuana in many countries. You can change the laws there, employ mandatory cameras on vehicles and beyond, then you can catch and under punish your precious white, black, brown+, teenager+ before and after shipping.

2. The second most guilty is the Gambian/African+ who risked over thousand dollars to buy such, thousand+ to ship, hundreds to bribe port officers, etc. As you punish the ultimate buyers, who may or may not know, how do you punish the more guilty ones?

3. The more guilty ones are the shipping companies and workers in European ports. What measures do you refuse to implace there to catch them through scanning+? What! A black man is accusing the Western masters of corruption and/or negligence? Well, you did steal then and now, plus encourage corrupt systems.

4. The guilty ones are the workers at our ports. What kind of multiple levels of training and retraining do they need to justify interpol imposing highway parking of vehicles? Is scanning at the ports not working and how many folks have been fired or jailed in African or European ports for negligent+ on stolen vehicles?

5. The second guilty ones are our dealers and licensing offices. They cannot scan or call a number to verify? Even A dealer can be a victim. John Doe can claim it is a clean vehicle and the dealer to stock it… why are they not scanning the dealerships or punishing them? What percentage of the dealers know vs not know about every vehicle they stock?

6. The least guilty one is the ‘rich’ buyer, who may or may not know if it was stolen. You can focus on the ones who knew, but how about those who did not know? Is it fair to delay their time at will, to be paying bribes every few months to recover a vehicle they will never send back to the original owner in Europe, the insurance company that paid it off, or to the corrupt politicians of Europe who send them in to waste money or who and whose time?

7. Actually, the super most guilty ones are President Barrow+, his advisors, and those who vote him in? You comfortably sit in your offices and send your questionable police against your people? When will you learn how to resist the guilty west? The purpose of punishment is largely to stop recurrence of problems. So tell them how you can work with them at the Western and African ports, not beyond. Let them pay me a million dollars or xyz to go help them set up a better system at their ports. Let them pay us a lot of money if they want us to police for them, after their negligence. Free scanners and every vehicle we seize at the ports will then be auctioned, and fifty percent of it to be our reward, then send the owner or insurance company the rest? Or who will pay to re-ship it and pay for our service? ‘Free service’ from ‘ex-slaves’ should be calculated, not just claim the few millions of dollars as aid or loan matter more. Imagine a doctor or Minister+ who under-performs because a close relative was parked and how it can affect the ones who take only bus or taxi? Many blacks are still yet to think, but happy to be colonial governors with a different title, and the house negros still abuse even the rich field negro in Africa? Where are our journalists+ or who will share to save a relative, not a whole country or continent+? Stop the operation, if you truly care and work together only at the ports level.

We all know such police operations fall under enabling corruption more than fighting stealing+. We know at least fifty percent of the parked vehicles will have to bribe to get the vehicles back. So your questionable police chiefs may welcome it, but the West will use it to further label your administration corrupt more than if you rejected them and offer them smart ways at the ports. Our corruption ratings get worse at different levels. President Barrow you are re-failing yourself under Jarga, the eyes of the angels, and the Lord of the universe.

In the old days, it took a few bad whites to conquer a bunch of black folks? Sadly, it still takes a few bad westerners to cause chaos in Africa. From a few white+ teens stealing few vehicles months or years ago is like a seed, watered by wilful or ‘negligent’ whites, then this week is when countless blacks in the Gambia plus fight each other, but only to reveal more sinners through corruption+. Well, the black teenager+ in the west team up with white teenagers. This week how many Africans versus westerners suffer and/or earn sins through corruption plus?

To sum it up: let us speak-up in a manner that will force the good whites+ to demand an end to such. Even videos in movies or short comedies, and historians to document it as how few westerners can still disrupt African lives, until the best of us stand up. I will say God’s curse be upon our leaders and their leaders until they repent, but I cannot spare the African who refuses to share as dumb and deserving punishment. May God bless me above the guilty whites, the dumb African+, and bless me now and forever. May God bless me immensely through showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga K. Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr- aahn.