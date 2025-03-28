Dr. Panam Percy Paul Reveals Why He Rejected £24M Deal: ‘I Chose the Name of Jesus Over Money’

Renowned gospel singer and songwriter Dr. Panam Percy Paul has revealed that he once turned down a lucrative £24 million record deal because it required him to mention Jesus less in his songs.

Speaking in an interview with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the legendary musician disclosed that the three-year contract—worth approximately N7 billion in 1995—came with conditions that would have compromised his faith.

“The catch was, ‘Can you reduce the number of times you call the name Jesus in your songs?’” Paul recounted. “One of them even said to me, ‘You actually don’t need to mention the name Jesus. You can call Him other names like ‘Righteous One’ or ‘Greatest Lover.’”

Shocked by the request, Paul firmly declined the offer.

“I told them, ‘You can keep the money while I keep the name.’”

The gospel icon also criticized the growing commercialization of gospel music, lamenting that the industry is now driven by financial motives rather than genuine ministry.

“Today, the extreme is that the music ministry has now become a music industry,” he said. “The industry now dictates to ministers what to do, how to sing, and when to sing.”

Paul’s revelation has sparked discussions about the challenges gospel artists face in staying true to their faith while navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry.