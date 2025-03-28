Bayern Munich Weighs Legal Action Against Canada FA Over Alphonso Davies’ Injury

German powerhouse Bayern Munich is considering legal action against the Canadian Football Association after Alphonso Davies suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the March international break.

Davies, Canada’s captain, was forced off just 12 minutes into the CONCACAF Nations League third-place playoff against the United States, a match Canada won 2-1.

Speaking to German tabloid Bild on Friday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen demanded a “complete clarification of the events,” accusing Canada Soccer of “gross negligence” and warning that the club “reserves the right to take legal action.”

“Sending an obviously injured player with a damaged knee on a twelve-hour intercontinental flight without a thorough medical assessment is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear breach of medical duty of care,” Dreesen said, calling the match “of little sporting significance.”

“Phonzy (Davies) is not at fault—he’s the captain and wants to take responsibility. But with Canada already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, taking such risks with a player of his caliber is unacceptable.”

At a press conference on Friday, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also criticized Canada Soccer, calling their handling of the situation “borderline and negligent.”

“We are the employer and also pay the players, so we will investigate,” Freund said, expressing frustration over the circumstances.

Bayern is already dealing with an injury crisis, with captain Manuel Neuer sidelined and defender Dayot Upamecano also picking up a long-term injury during the international break.

Despite their setbacks, Bayern remains six points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and faces St. Pauli at home on Sunday. In the Champions League, they take on Inter Milan in the quarterfinals, with the final set to be played in Munich.