Hon. Mosadoluwa Greets President Tinubu At 73

Honarable (Alhaji) Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, the Chief Executive of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited has extended birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on his 73rd birthday, wishing him good health and long life in order for the country to benefit from his “excellent leadership.”

In a message to mark the 73rd birthday of the President, the businessman commended Asiwaju Tinubu for making “sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country,” while wishing him many happy returns of the day and thanking him for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian entrepreneurs to succeed in their pursuits.”

Hon. Mosadoluwa who is also the founder of Royal Crystal Airways, New Horizon Aviation Agency, Ibile Auctioneer & Recovery and Ibile Food Security Farm City Limited in a statement issued on Saturday, was quoted as saying, “President Tinubu is a goal getter with keen interest of assembling technocrats in his team, courageous, audacious, passionate, patriotic nationalist and committed to the progress, growth, and development of Nigeria without looking back.”

The Oyo town-born businessman added, “President Tinubu’s financial wizardry and economic intellect is unparalleled and he is no doubt a grandmaster of progressive politics in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“When he came into power in 2023 his administration met Nigeria’s economic turmoil, widespread poverty, and rising unemployment, however President Tinubu impressively turned the tide by implementing bold reforms to stabilise the economy.

“The withdrawal of the unsustainable fuel subsidy and the unification of the FOREX market were pivotal steps, redirecting funds to critical sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These measures have reduced petrol importation to a considerable percentage and boosted investor confidence, making the Nigerian Stock Exchange the top-performing bourse globally.

“On this auspicious day Mr. President, all of us at Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited we say happy glorious birthday to you sir. May you celebrate more, in overflowing happiness and good health. Your Excellency, congratulations sir.”