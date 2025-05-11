Candidates Raise Concerns Over 2025 JAMB UTME Results, Demand Review

Following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, numerous candidates have publicly expressed concerns over what they describe as unusually low scores. These reactions have gained momentum on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where individuals have shared personal experiences and tagged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requesting clarification.

User @BAyeoyenikan1 posted:

“We are concerned with the unusually low scores released this year. Many of us who have consistently scored between 230 and 310 in previous UTME attempts despite less intense preparation, dedicated even more effort and sleepless nights to this year’s exams. It is shocking and disheartening to see scores like 138, 145, 134, and 150.”

Another user, @aliya75333, wrote:

“@JAMBHQ I’ve tagged you guys everywhere and I have cried my eyes out since yesterday. I almost ran mad, my mother has been crying too. Tell me how I will score 319 in mock and score 160 in the main exams. This can never be my score. Review or I sue you guys to court.”

These tweets form part of a growing online conversation using hashtags such as #JAMB2025, #UTME2025, #RECHECKOURRESULTS, #justiceforUTMEcandidates, #fixJAMBGlitch, and @JAMBHQ, in which candidates are asking the examination body to open a formal review process for the released results.

JAMB has reiterated that candidates with complaints should use its official support platform, the Central Online Support System (COSS), or contact its helplines for resolution. As of the time of this report, no official announcement has been made by JAMB regarding a general review of the 2025 UTME scores.