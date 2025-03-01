Distinguished or Distracted? The Senate Reality Show We Didn’t Vote For

Ladies and gentlemen, grab your popcorn because our Legislative Institution has turned into a prime-time reality show! If governance were Nollywood, some of our lawmakers would be award-winning actors by now.

Let’s start with this word—distinguished. It means someone worthy of respect, a person of high moral standing, an example of excellence. But let’s be honest—if we applied this definition strictly, some of our lawmakers wouldn’t even qualify as distinguished guests at a village meeting!

Now, to the matter at hand. One Senator has made some serious allegations, claiming to have evidence. Instead of everyone saying, “Oya, bring the evidence, let’s see,” we are seeing drama, counter-drama, and scenes that even Zee World would struggle to script. If there’s nothing to hide, why not just let the truth come out? Abi, are we now allergic to transparency?

Looking at recent events, one might argue that the Senate is not just a legislative chamber—it’s now a full-blown social lounge where personal disputes take precedence over national issues. After public backlash, there was an apology, but like Nigerian roads after the rains, the matter didn’t just disappear—it got worse!

Now, instead of focusing on pressing issues—like how the Naira is falling faster than a drunk man on a staircase—we are here debating seating arrangements and, wait for it… sexual harassment allegations! Ahn ahn! This is not what we sent them there to do o!

Let’s get serious for a moment. The price of everything has skyrocketed—fuel, food, even pure water! Young graduates are jobless, businesses are collapsing, and teachers are being paid salaries that can barely buy garri. But what are our Senators busy with? Reality TV!

Even NYSC corps members, who were promised an increment, are still waiting like JAMB candidates checking for their results. Kidnappings, insecurity, and inflation are at an all-time high, but instead of tackling these problems, some lawmakers are busy trading personal jabs.

The truth is, if governance was taken as seriously as this Senate drama, Nigeria would be competing with Dubai by now. Instead, we are stuck watching a soap opera titled “The Distinguished and the Drama”—starring people we actually elected to solve real issues.

It’s time to reset priorities. If there are allegations, take them to court. If there are national issues, fix them. Nigerians did not vote for a romantic drama; we voted for problem-solvers.

So, dear Senators, please, face your work! The economy won’t fix itself, security won’t improve by itself, and the price of rice won’t magically drop because you had an argument in the chamber. Let’s get back to real governance and leave the theatrics for Nollywood.

