Health College Student Nabbed for Faking Kidnap, ₦50m Ransom Plot in Niger

College Student Nabbed for Faking Kidnap, ₦50m Ransom Plot in Niger

— By: Hassan Haruna

Nabbed for Faking Kidnap
Niger Map
Police in Niger State have arrested an 18-year-old student of the College of Health, Kwamba, Suleja, identified as Moses Amarks, for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and demanding a N50 million ransom from his mother.
According to the state police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the incident was reported on August 4, 2025, at the Maje Division after a woman received a call claiming her son had been abducted, with the caller demanding N50 million for his release.
Police investigations led to the arrest of Amarks at the Zuba Motor Park in Abuja. During interrogation, he confessed to conspiring with his friend, Emmanuel Moses, 22, a former student of the same school, to carry out the plan.
Abiodun explained that Emmanuel had contacted his brother, Jetro, in Kaduna, who arranged a hideout for them in Karji village, Sabon Tasha, where they stayed for six days.
Amarks eventually resurfaced when the ransom was not paid.
The police said investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to arrest Jetro.
