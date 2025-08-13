Village Head in Katsina Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Bandits

Security operatives have arrested the Village Head of Sukutum in Kankiya Local Government Area, Katsina State, for allegedly acting as an informant to armed bandits.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was taken into custody after intelligence reports linked him to criminal gangs operating in the area.

According to security sources, he is accused of providing the bandits with information about security personnel movements and identifying vulnerable communities, which allegedly enabled the gangs to carry out attacks.

Sources further claimed that the village head often visited the bandits in their hideouts to maintain contact and coordinate activities.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and under investigation to determine his level of involvement and identify any other possible collaborators.