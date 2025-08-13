Village Head in Katsina Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Bandits

CommunityCrime
— By: Hassan Haruna

Village Head in Katsina Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Bandits
Katsina Map

Security operatives have arrested the Village Head of Sukutum in Kankiya Local Government Area, Katsina State, for allegedly acting as an informant to armed bandits.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was taken into custody after intelligence reports linked him to criminal gangs operating in the area.

According to security sources, he is accused of providing the bandits with information about security personnel movements and identifying vulnerable communities, which allegedly enabled the gangs to carry out attacks.

Sources further claimed that the village head often visited the bandits in their hideouts to maintain contact and coordinate activities.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and under investigation to determine his level of involvement and identify any other possible collaborators.

Previous article
Too Big For The Cries Of The Weak
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Too Big For The Cries Of The Weak

Ayo Akerele -
Come over to Macedonia and help us (Acts 16:9) When...

It Must Get Dusk!

Jarlath Opara -
Nothing lasts for ever. Nothing reigns in eternity. Life...

Jonathan’s Second Term Bid and the ADC Challenge

Zainab Suleiman Okino -
Until last week or so, citizens observing political developments...

Udom Emmanuel a Saint Without Corruption Stains –Assembly

Merit Ugolo -
The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has dismissed...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Too Big For The Cries Of The Weak

Opinions 0
Come over to Macedonia and help us (Acts 16:9) When...

It Must Get Dusk!

Opinions 0
Nothing lasts for ever. Nothing reigns in eternity. Life...

Jonathan’s Second Term Bid and the ADC Challenge

Columns 0
Until last week or so, citizens observing political developments...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join