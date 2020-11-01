Hazard Stars on Return as Madrid Drown Huesca

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has scored his first goal for the club in over a year in his first start of the season in which the Spanish Giant drowned Huesca by 4-1.

Hazard took advantage of the starting nod by blasting home a strike to set Madrid on its way to ending a two-game home losing streak.

French talisman, Karim Benzema scored two more for Madrid and set up another goal for Federico Valverde.

Recall that Hazard who has been ravaged by a series of injuries, including a foot fracture has struggled since making his club-record 100 million euros (then $113 million) move from Chelsea in 2019. His only previous goal for Zinedine Zidane’s side was on Oct. 5, 2019.

But the Belgium forward broke his scoring drought in the 40th minute when he received the ball, spun to fend off a defender, and unleashed a left-footed shot from outside the area that swerved into the corner of the net.

The forward had missed the first seven games of the campaign before playing his first minutes since July on Tuesday as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Speaking to newsmen, Zidane said “I am happy for Hazard, little by little he needs to get back into the team. We know the talent he has. He scored a good goal and it was just what we needed in the first half.”

With this victory, Madrid moved to the top of the standings with 16 points, with a postponed game still to make up.