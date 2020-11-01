Lagos Lifts Curfew

The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted.

According to Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso who disclosed the development in a statement on Saturday, the 12 a.m. to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel to maintain the status of our State as one of the most peaceful.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

“The Governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for”.