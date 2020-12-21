Gunmen Raid Kano Community, Kill Security Operative, Abduct Woman

Kano – Gunmen suspected to be bandits, numbering about 50, have attacked Falgore Community in Rogo local government area of Kano state, killing a member of the local Vigilante Group.

The gunmen also abducted wife of a prominent business man in the area.

Confirming the attack to TNC Correspondent on Monday, the Commander of the Vigilante Group at the LGA, Ahmad Adamu said the bandits invaded the village which shares border with Kafur local government area of Katsina state Sunday night around 1am, shooting sporadically.

Adamu said during the attack, the security operatives comprising the Policemen and members of a Vigilante Group confronted the attackers and in the process, the driver of their vehicle who was a member of the vigilante group was shot dead and their vehicle was set ablaze by the bandits.

“The bandits also abducted the wife of a prominent businessman in the community before leaving the village,” he added.

Adamu also confirmed that the remains of the slain vigilante member have been buried this morning, in line with Islamic rites.