At least 10 people have been shot dead after unknown gunmen attacked a popular bar near the Okada Office in Akpehe, Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

Eyewitnesses say the attackers, believed to be suspected cultists, stormed the bar around 8 p.m. on Sunday and opened fire on customers, killing more than 10 and injuring several others.

The area has since been deserted, as the gunmen continued shooting indiscriminately.