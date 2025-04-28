Woman Dies During Surgery After Power Outage at Minna General Hospital

A woman has died during surgery at Jummai Babangida Aliyu General Hospital in Minna after a power outage disrupted the operation.

According to her husband, the surgery had been ongoing for about 35 minutes when electricity was cut off. It was then discovered that the hospital’s backup generator had no fuel.

Although fuel was brought in a few minutes later, the generator failed to start. A repairman was called, but the operation continued under flashlight in the meantime.

The husband said a nurse tried to calm him, assuring him that performing surgeries under flashlight was “normal.”

The repairman eventually arrived but had to leave again to purchase additional tools from the Ogbomosho area of Minna, while the woman remained in the operating room.