Remo Stars Clinch NPFL Title for the First Time in Their History

Ogun-based club Remo Stars have won the Nigeria Premier Football League following a decisive and hard-fought 1–0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Sunday evening.

The club, founded in 2015 by Kunle Soname, played in Nigeria’s second-tier league (NNL) the following year and immediately secured promotion to the top Nigerian league. In 2018, unfortunately, the club suffered relegation and returned to the second tier.

In 2021, they returned to the top-flight league and have been resilient up until they made history last night. Two seasons ago, they finished behind Enyimba FC, who won the league, and were also runners-up to Enugu Rangers last season.

They became the first Southwest club since Julius Berger in 2000 to lay their hands on the league title.

Three spots for continental tournaments are still up for grabs, as six clubs (Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Ikorodu City, Enyimba, Bendel Insurance, and Kano Pillars) are currently jostling for them.

Mathematically, Lobi Stars have been relegated, while Sunshine Stars and Akwa United also sit in threatening positions.