Gunmen Kill Lagos-Based Clergyman, Abduct Three Others in Kogi

Apostle Ranti Ige-Daniel, a Lagos-based pastor from the Royal Assembly Sanctuary, has been killed by suspected kidnappers in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident occurred Thursday evening, a few kilometers from Isanlu, the local government headquarters.

The pastor, originally from Mopa, had traveled to the community on Tuesday for a revival crusade.

He was on his way to a burial ceremony shortly after the crusade when his car ran into a barricade set up by the gunmen along the Idofin-Makutu road around 8:30 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing Apostle Ige-Daniel instantly.

They then abducted three other occupants of the car, including a woman believed to be his fiancée, and took them into the bush.

A source close to the family revealed that the pastor was severely injured and bled to death while the gunmen were moving him and the others into the forest.

Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, a family associate, confirmed the tragic incident, saying, “He was taken in such a cruel manner. Three others are still in the hands of the kidnappers.

