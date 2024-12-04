Human Rights Lawyer Dele Farotimi in Police Custody Over Defamation Claims Filed by Tony Elumelu – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Dele Farotimi, a human rights activist and lawyer, has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command in Lagos following allegations of defamation of character and cyberbullying. The arrest, executed with a warrant, came after previous attempts to summon him failed. Farotimi is being interrogated at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti and will face arraignment after investigations conclude. The allegations stem from a defamation petition reportedly filed by Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group. Farotimi had recently expressed concerns about threats to his life from influential political figures. The arrest has sparked controversy, with Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, criticizing it as an attack on free speech reminiscent of Nigeria’s military dictatorship era and calling for Farotimi’s unconditional release. In response, Nyesom Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, accused Atiku of hypocrisy and ethnic bias in his remarks. The incident has drawn attention to tensions between political factions and concerns over freedom of expression under the current administration.

2. During the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town on December 3, President Bola Tinubu called for the Nigeria-South Africa strategic partnership to serve as a model for leadership, economic integration, and shared prosperity in Africa. Co-chairing the session with South Africa’s president, Tinubu, spoke on overcoming obstacles to collaboration and leveraging the partnership to transform Africa’s global image. He highlighted the need for actionable implementation of over 30 existing agreements under the BNC framework, addressing challenges like illegal mining and fostering youth development. Tinubu urged South Africa to champion Africa’s interests during its G20 presidency while reiterating Nigeria’s aspiration to join the bloc. Acknowledging economic ties, Tinubu commended investments like MTN and Dangote Group but stressed the importance of addressing gaps and strengthening cooperation. Reflecting on Nigeria’s support for South Africa during apartheid, Tinubu called for united efforts to redefine Africa’s future.

3. Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor and cousin of actor John Boyega, has lost his appeal against deportation to Nigeria following allegations of £1.87 million in financial misconduct at his now-closed church, SPAC Nation. The UK immigration tribunal dismissed his claims that deportation would violate his human rights, including his right to family life under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), citing his marriage to a British woman. Adegboyega argued that his community work with SPAC Nation, which he said had positively impacted London’s Black communities, should have been considered. He also claimed his projects, praised by figures like Boris Johnson and senior Metropolitan Police officials, would collapse in his absence, though no evidence from these figures was provided. The tribunal upheld the Home Office’s stance, noting SPAC Nation’s history of financial irregularities and lack of transparency, leading to its closure by the Charity Commission and the High Court.

5. Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), is under investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja for alleged real estate fraud and money laundering. Reports of his arrest sparked widespread attention, with allegations suggesting involvement in financial misconduct and fraudulent property dealings. Pastor Idowu has publicly denied the accusations, stating during his “Next Level Prayers” session that he is not involved in real estate transactions and has no properties apart from one inherited from his late parents. He also dismissed claims of large financial deposits in his accounts, inviting scrutiny of his financial records to verify his innocence. While the police have not released an official statement, the allegations have cast a shadow over Pastor Idowu’s reputation and the global ministry of HICC, known for its extensive reach and influence. The investigation is ongoing, with public curiosity and concern growing among the church’s congregation and beyond.

6. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law On December 3, citing opposition efforts to undermine democracy. The declaration, the first since the end of the country’s military dictatorship in the 1980s, banned political activities, labor strikes, rallies, and media independence while mandating striking medical staff returning to work. The move faced immediate backlash, triggering mass protests and condemnation from opposition leaders and Yoon’s party members. The National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, swiftly nullified the declaration within hours, forcing Yoon to rescind it the same day. This incident has caused political tensions, with growing calls for Yoon’s resignation and impeachment, which are now potential outcomes given the opposition’s legislative majority.

7. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has become Namibia’s first female president, winning 57% of the vote in the recent election. This extends the ruling Swapo party’s 34-year hold on power. Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, a veteran of Namibia’s independence movement and former vice-president, emerged victorious without a runoff despite predictions to the contrary. Her leadership style is seen as steady and untainted by corruption scandals that have plagued Swapo. However, the party’s support has declined, securing 53% of parliamentary votes compared to 65% five years ago. The election faced technical issues, including ballot shortages, leading to extended voting days. Opposition parties, led by Panduleni Itula, who garnered 25.5% of the presidential vote, have rejected the results and plan to challenge them in court.

