Fire Ravages Bayan Tasha Market in Damaturu, Yobe State

Residents of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, were thrown into panic early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out at the Bayan Tasha market, causing extensive damage.

The blaze, which started around 2 a.m., destroyed about 50 shops and kiosks, with property worth millions of naira lost in the inferno.

Thanks to the swift response of the fire service, the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby residential areas.

The distress call came just as the fire began, allowing firefighters to act quickly and prevent further destruction.

During a visit to the market, the Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, led an assessment team to evaluate the damage. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected traders and their losses.

