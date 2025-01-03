Grassroots Governance: The Bedrock of Democracy

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed his love for deepening democracy at the grassroots, by gifting total autonomy to Local Government Areas; and every State started conducting Local Council elections, it is imperative to reflect on the essence of grassroots governance as the foundation of any thriving democracy. Democracy, in its purest form, is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. For this noble ideal to take root and flourish, its foundation must be built on a robust and inclusive grassroots governance framework. Without this, democracy risks becoming a distant concept rather than a lived experience for the majority of citizens.

In our system of government, the grassroots represents the first line of contact between the government and the people. It encompasses the Local Government Areas, Area Councils (in the case of FCT), Wards, and Local administrative units tasked with providing essential services, empowering communities, and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and acted upon. However, despite its importance, grassroots governance in Nigeria has often been relegated to the background, plagued by systemic challenges, and constrained by limited resources and political will. As we stand at the cusp of another local electoral cycle, we must seize the opportunity to reposition the remotest tier of government as the bedrock of our democratic aspirations.

This requires a multi-pronged approach that prioritizes inclusivity, accountability, capacity building, and resource allocation. These pillars will ensure that grassroots governance fulfills its mandate as the engine room of democracy.

The enabling environment for this mandate is the legal and financial autonomy which President Tinubu and the Supreme Court had recently granted the Local Governments to function effectively. It entails fiscal federalism which enables allocation of resources directly to Local Government structures. We all know that decentralizing power and funding will enable these institutions to implement community-driven development projects and respond promptly to the needs of their constituents. How these lofty ideals are properly executed behoves on the Local Government Chairmen and the Councilors. But the people have to hold them to account.

The gains of Local Government autonomy cannot be overemphasized, when fully activated by the key players. It envisaged the truth that democracy thrives when citizens actively participate in decision-making processes. Grassroots governance, therefore must prioritize participatory mechanisms, such as town hall meetings, community dialogues, and citizens’ forums, to bridge the gap between elected representatives and the electorate. These platforms will enable communities to articulate their needs, monitor progress, and hold leaders accountable.

The masses, nay the electorates, should know that effective leadership at their local levels requires that only individuals equipped with the knowledge and skills should be voted to navigate the complexities of governance. And even after elections, every Local Government Council should be made to develop a mechanism of training programs and workshops to enhance the capacity of the Chairmen, Councilors, and other Local officials in areas such as policy formulation, budgeting, conflict resolution, and community engagement. A well-trained leadership cadre will translate aspirations into tangible outcomes.

In the same vein, we must acknowledge that in this digital age, technology offers unparalleled opportunities to deepen grassroots democracy. Local governments can adopt e-governance platforms to enhance transparency, streamline service delivery, and foster citizen engagement. Mobile applications, for instance, can be used to report issues, track projects, and disseminate information, thereby bringing governance closer to the people.

Another area of grassroots politics that gets little or no attention is the youth and women’s inclusion.

These classes of people constitute a significant proportion of Nigeria’s population but are often underrepresented in governance. Inclusive policies that prioritize their participation in decision-making and leadership roles are essential. Grassroots governance must champion affirmative action to create spaces for women and young people to contribute to nation-building.

This is a project all political office holders should key into. “Every politics” they say “is local,” and therefore, people in the rural areas must be made to feel belonged and access the gains of democracy.

Repositioning rural participatory democracy is not an end in itself but a means to deepen Nigeria’s democratic gains and ethos. Democracy is not just about periodic elections; it is about fostering a culture of accountability, equity, and justice that permeates every level of society.

Unfortunately, over the years, the relationship between the government and the governed has been characterized by mistrust and apathy. Grassroots governance can bridge this gap by ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt at the community level. When people see tangible improvements in their lives—better roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and security—they are more likely to believe in the democratic process.

The exclusion of certain groups and communities from governance often leads to grievances that escalate into conflict, and (by extension) insecurity. But by fostering inclusivity and equitable resource distribution, grassroots governance can mitigate political tensions and promote social cohesion. A society where everyone feels heard and valued is less likely to experience unrest.

Local communities are also the training grounds for democratic values such as tolerance, compromise, and collective responsibility. By engaging citizens in governance processes at such basest strata, from an early stage, we instill in them the principles of democracy that will guide their interactions at higher levels of government. This resilience is critical in navigating the challenges of nation-building.

Lastly, after over two decades of uninterrupted democratic dispensation, our politicians should have realized that a functional grassroots system inspires citizens to take ownership of their communities and play active roles in governance. This civic responsibility extends beyond voting to include volunteering for community initiatives, advocating for policy changes, and contributing to local development. An engaged citizenry is the cornerstone of a sustainable democracy.

Grassroots governance is not merely a peripheral aspect of democracy—it is its very bedrock. It is at the grassroots that the ideals of democracy are tested, where policies meet the realities of the people’s lives, and where the foundation for national progress is laid.

The future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on the strength of its grassroots. Let us build it together.

©Dr. Okechukwu Chuks Ironkwe, a Community Leader writes from Garki Abuja and can be reached via: +2349037155518 (SMS/WhatsApp only) or okeironkwe@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...