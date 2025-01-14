Ibrahim Gusau: Why we hire Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles’ Head Coach

Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, has explained why Eric Chelle was chosen as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Speaking at Chelle’s unveiling at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Gusau urged Nigerians to support the 47-year-old coach, noting that the selection was based on a desire for a manager with a deep understanding of African football.

Gusau expressed confidence in Chelle’s ability to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Chelle has signed a two-year contract, with the possibility of a one-year extension if he successfully leads the team to the World Cup.

“Eric is here to work, and I assure all Nigerians that, with God’s grace, if he can bring us results like he did with Mali, we will make it to the World Cup,” Gusau said.

“Every coach in Nigerian football history has faced challenges—look at Westerhof, how did he come here? Or Bonfrère Jo’s record? The key is to have someone who understands the mentality of African football.”

Gusau also emphasized that the NFF is committed to fully supporting Chelle in his efforts. After four matches in the qualification campaign, Nigeria currently sits 5th in Group C with just three points.

Chelle’s main goal is to help the team secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, with qualifiers resuming in March when Nigeria travels to Rwanda on the 17th before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo on the 24th.

During the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Chelle led Mali to the brink of the semi-finals, narrowly losing 2-1 after extra time to the hosts and eventual champions, despite leading 1-0 until the final minute of regular play.

