Group urges Anambrarians to shun vote-buying, says real change starts with integrity

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 Governorship Election in Anambra State, the Social and Integral Development Centre (SIDEC) has called on eligible citizens to shun vote buying and resist attempts by desperate politicians to manipulate the electoral process for selfish gains.

The call came from the Executive Director of SIDEC, Ugochi Ehiahuruike, against the backdrop of rising cases that have continued to characterize elections across the country, including the recent by-election conducted in parts of Anambra State.

During the by-elections, there were disturbing evidences of widespread financial inducements at polling units.

The News Chronicle correspondent, who monitored the elections reports that voters were openly approached with envelopes of cash, food items, and promises of future favors.

According to Ehiahuruike, these practices not only undermine the credibility of the electoral process but also discourage honest and competent candidates from contesting, knowing they cannot compete with moneybags.

She described vote buying as a dangerous trend that cheapens democracy, mortgaging the peopleâ€™s future for temporary gain.

“Vote buying has become a tool for desperate politicians, many of whom lack the competence, vision, and integrity required for public office to buy their way into power.Â

“When unqualified individuals purchase votes to win elections, governance becomes transactional rather than transformational. Such leaders see public office as an investment to be recouped rather than a platform to serve.

“This culture of monetizing elections contributes significantly to the unusually high cost of conducting elections in Nigeria, as politicians and political parties pour vast sums into securing votes instead of articulating policies that address citizensâ€™ needs.Â

“When elections are dominated by money rather than merit, the outcome is poor governance, unfulfilled promises, and the continuous recycling of mediocrity,” she said.

The SIDEC boss said in line with the goal of Project IMPACT, the group has intensified awareness to remind the Anambra electorate that every time citizens sell their votes, they surrender their voice and right to demand accountability, as well as the opportunity for good governance.

She said, “Vote buying is not only an attack on democracy but also an attack on the collective dignity of our people. Politicians who buy votes do not trust the peopleâ€™s judgment, and citizens who sell their votes are giving away the power that should be used to build a better society.”

She called on the people to change their mindset and understand that the ballot is the most powerful weapon for change.

She further warned that elections must not be seen as opportunities to collect money, but avenues to determine the quality of society’s future.

Ehiahuruike called on civil society organizations, community leaders, faith-based groups, and the media to intensify voter education campaigns across the state to curb the growing menace of vote buying and voter apathy.