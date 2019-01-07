Group Cautions against Disruption of Forthcoming Elections

A political pressure group for Buhari-Osinbajo continuity, Buhari-Osinbajo 2nd-Term Support (BOSS), has appealed to the duly registered political parties in Nigeria to comply with the guidelines laid down by the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and stop anything diversionary actions that can jeopardize the processes for free and fair polls in February and March 2019.

BOSS, while expressing concerns over the interference of some opposition parties with INEC activities, called on all the participants in the forthcoming elections to think Nigeria first before individual interest. The group also called on the security agencies to apply the law on any individual or group whose actions are inimical to the general interest of Nigerians or actions that threaten the peaceful coexistence of the citizens throughout the electioneering period.

A statement in Abuja by the founder and director of administration of the group, Mazi Muhammad Ajah, FCIA, and Mr. John Omale respectively, warned that any attempt to disrupt or shift the dates of the elections will be resisted by Nigerians who are anxious to see that the tension the awaited elections have generated is soon over, rather than prolonging it. They said the road is clear for Buhari-Osinbajo reelection, so clear that the opposition is finding faults in any arrangement which INEC is putting in place to ensure hitch-free and acceptable polls.

BOSS, however, lauded the opposition in challenging the INEC so that the body can sit up and do the right things that will be a total departure from the past, as promised by the trustworthy President Buhari. On the other hand, BOSS, cautioned the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to allow its past deeds for general elections hunt it, as the party has become like a sick and nagging child, finding fault in everything that it perceives.

According to BOSS, the rigging of elections by the PDP in the past is hunting it. It said the party can never develop confidence in any election that is free because it had depended always on forceful imposition of its candidates on Nigerians. “That is why everything the INEC does is viewed by the PDP negatively. The party has always believed that election is a “do or die” affair. That is not what APC stands for. The INEC will do the best because, unlike in the past, it is freer and really independent”.

“Our hope is that our leaders, President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo will emerge victorious. All we require is four plus four to ensure continuity for stability. Indications are there that APC will win more states. That is why the opposition parties are trying to cause problems by finding fault in every action taken by the INEC. But we are sure that INEC officials are honest and patriotic. Most of them were appointed by the last PDP government, just like many top government officials in the Buhari-led government.”

“We also want to warn against anything that may cause shift of dates for the elections. Although there is no fear at all over the victory of Buhari-Osinbajo team, any shift of date will not only cause more tension but incur more expenses for the INEC and security agencies. We await the 16th February and 2nd March, 2019 with full hope for free and fair polls and victory for the APC. BOSS is doing its own homework for victory”.