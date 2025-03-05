X Improves Communities with New Filters and Sorting Options

X has introduced updates to its Communities feature, giving users more control over how they view and engage with posts.

Communities, which allow users to discuss specific topics, now have additional filtering and sorting options to improve the browsing experience.

Previously, users could sort posts by trending, most recent, and most liked. Now, they can refine their feeds further by sorting posts based on what’s new, trending, or popular.

A new option also allows users to see only their own posts and replies within a Community.

Additionally, popular posts can now be filtered by specific time frames, including daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, or all-time, mirroring a system similar to Reddit.

The latest improvements are currently available on the updated iOS app, with plans to bring them to the web and Android versions soon.

This update follows X’s recent efforts to enhance Communities, including making posts more visible across the platform and allowing more users to engage with Community discussions.

Beyond improving user experience, X’s Communities may also play a role in the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives.

By organizing discussions around specific topics, these Communities could generate useful data for AI training, including for X owner Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI.