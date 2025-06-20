Group Calls for Full Enforcement of Anambra Sickle Cell Disease Law on Intending Couples

The Anambra State Government has been urged to expedite the implementation of the State Sickle Cell Disease (Control and Eradication) Law, 2019, particularly for intending couples.

The National Coordinator of the Association of Persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, Aisha Edwards Maduagwu, made the call in an exclusive chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, as World Sickle Cell Day is marked globally today.

The global celebration is observed annually on June 19th to raise international awareness about sickle cell disease and to educate the public about the disease, its impact, and the importance of early diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Speaking in Awka, Maduagwu said the burden of sickle cell disorder is one that no family would wish to undergo, as it causes severe pain for the sufferer, friction among couples, and loss of resources.

Maduagwu noted that the enforcement of the Law will give vent to the campaign against sickle cell disorder, and make Anambra a shining example and model in sickle cell management.

She called on the state government and its enforcement agencies not to hesitate to clamp down on persons or groups of persons claiming to cure sickle cell, which they knew to be false.

This, she noted, amounts to exploiting unsuspecting victims and worsening their health conditions through administering them concoctions and fake miracle beliefs.

“The Presidents-General must also be alive to their role in ensuring that men and women who are going into marriage undergo the necessary tests and certify their compatibility before entering into marriage.

“We live in an era when people believe that love is blind and go into marriage without doing the needful to avoid bringing sickle cell sufferers into the world.

“Today’s occasion holds great significance as we strive to raise awareness on the importance of genotype education and sensitization.

“We urge prospective couples to take their genotype status seriously and ensure compatibility before marriage. This simple step can prevent the birth of children with sickle cell disorder, sparing their families the challenges that come with this condition.

“We also call on government and church establishments to uphold their responsibility in checking incompatible genotype status without compromise.

“Those entrusted with this critical role must prioritize the well-being of future generations, ensuring that genotype compatibility is given the attention it deserves.

“As we celebrate World Sickle Cell Day, we urge continued support and collaboration to further our mission. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by sickle cell disorder and work towards a future where no record of children are born with this condition,” she said.

The APLSCD explained that the association has made significant strides in advocating for the rights and welfare of individuals living with sickle cell disorder.

According to her, the association has established the first Sickle Cell Orphanage home in Nigeria, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for orphaned and underprivileged children living with sickle cell disorder.

She said for over five years, the home had cared for these children, sheltering them, quality education, good health management, and nutritional values that have significantly improved their health and well-being.