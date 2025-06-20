Semi Ajayi Leaves West Bromwich Albion to Sign with Hull City

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has signed with Hull City on a two-year contract, with a club option of an additional year.

This move brings his six-year stint with West Bromwich Albion to an end.

“Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of experienced defender Semi Ajayi on a two-year contract, with a club option of an additional year.”

The 31-year-old centre-back, who has accumulated 200 Championship appearances, spent six years with West Bromwich Albion, where he made 177 appearances and scored 13 goals.

One of the most capped players in the current Super Eagles squad, Semi has played 43 times for Nigeria, including helping the team reach the AFCON final in 2023.

Ajayi said, “I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season.

“The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league, and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project.

“I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience, and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air, and my pace is an asset Jared and Martin spoke highly of.

“We all know how tough the Championship is, and I can’t wait to bring some of my experience to the group.

“I had a really good six years at West Brom, but it’s exciting to have a new challenge now. I’m coming in with a lot of hunger to prove myself again and do as well as I can as a Hull City player.”