AAC Plans Protest Against Anambra Agency’s N50m Campaign Advert Fee directive

In reaction to the N50 million outdoor campaign advertisement fee imposed by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) ahead of the November 8, 2025, Governorship Election, the African Action Congress (AAC) Anambra State chapter has announced plans to stage a peaceful protest on Friday, June 20.

Earlier this month, Tony Ujubuonu, the ANSAA Managing Director and CEO, announced that each of the 16 governorship candidates listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must pay the N50 million fee to obtain a campaign permit.

He says the permit covers campaign materials and activities such as posters, rallies, branded vehicles, and other promotional tools across the state’s 21 local government areas.

But, in a statement released by Chimezie Uzoukwu, Media Director of the AAC 2025 Governorship Campaign Committee, the party noted that the fee is not only exorbitant but also designed to suppress political competition and hinder grassroots engagement.

The party described the charge as ‘exploitative and undemocratic,’ warning that it risks disenfranchising smaller parties and candidates without access to massive campaign funds.

According to the AAC, the protest will be held at the ANSAA office in Awka, calling on pro-democracy supporters, civil society activists, and the media to join the demonstration and amplify calls for fairness and equity in the electoral process.

Uzoukwu insisted that the AAC’s campaign stands for justice, transparency, and the people’s right to be heard.

He said the party will not remain silent in the face of what it sees as economic disenfranchisement and a deliberate attempt to sideline alternative voices in the political arena.

“The AAC reaffirms its commitment to people-first governance. We have vowed to resist all efforts to use state instruments to marginalize dissenting political platforms in Anambra State,” Uzoukwu noted