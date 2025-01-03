Ihiala Burial Killings: Soludo announces N10m Bounty on each Suspect, Condoles Family

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday, announced a N10 million bounty for information leading to the capture of each of the gunmen responsible for an attack during a burial ceremony in Ihiala last Monday.

Recall that on Monday, the gunmen were said to have invaded the venue for a proposed burial and shot dead seven persons including two security personnel.

Sources said the family planning the burial refused to meet and settle with the hoodlums, who have overrun the community, collecting all kinds of monies to approve before any kind of ceremony is held.

Instead, The family had engaged the Nigerian Military’s services to provide security during the burial.

Speaking yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the late Bridget Akanma Onuchukwu in Umuike, Ubahuekwem Ihiala, Governor Soludo expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of seven individuals, including two security personnel.

Governor Soludo extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and reassured the community that those responsible for this violent act would be brought to justice.

“We will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended. All of them will pay for it,” he stated.

Soludo urged the community to speak up and inform the state government of the whereabouts of the criminals hiding in the Ihiala communities.

According to him, the government and security agencies need such intelligence to be able to accurately target the criminals and dislodge them from the bushes.

“We are on their trail as we speak. Anybody that will avail us information that will lead to their arrest will be appreciated.

“Ihiala security is currently being discussed and will be unveiled soon,” the Governor added.

