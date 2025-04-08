Governor Zulum Raises Alarm Over Renewed Boko Haram Attacks in Borno State

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks across several communities in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday, Zulum noted that the increasing incidents of abductions, killings, and the overrunning of military bases suggest that Borno is losing ground in its fight against terrorism.

The governor made these remarks during a special expanded security meeting in Maiduguri, which was attended by top military officials, including the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abubakar Haruna, as well as commissioners of police and other heads of security agencies.

Traditional rulers such as the Shehu of Borno and emirs from various local government areas were also present.

Zulum lamented the attacks in areas like Wajirko, Sabon Gari (Damboa LGA), Wulgo (Gamboru Ngala), and Izge (Gwoza LGA), which have led to the deaths of both civilians and security personnel. He said that although the state had experienced relative peace in the last three years, the current situation is alarming and requires urgent action.

“The recent wave of Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings occurring almost daily without any resistance is a clear sign that we are losing control,” the governor said.

He stressed the need for more support from the federal government, including the use of modern technology and better equipment for the military to combat terrorism, especially in areas bordering Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

Zulum appreciated the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the security forces but emphasized that more needs to be done to reverse the recent setbacks.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, also praised the efforts of the security agencies but pointed out that three local government areas Guzamala, Marte, and Abadam and parts of Mobbar are still under terrorist control. He highlighted the absence of civil authority in these areas.

The traditional ruler urged the federal government to urgently repair key federal roads, including Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri-Dikwa-Ngala, Maiduguri-Monguno-Kukawa, and Biu-Damaturu, to enhance movement and security operations in the region.