Meta Launches Teen Accounts for Facebook, Messenger

Meta has introduced Teen Accounts to Facebook and Messenger, offering young users an experience with built-in protections.

Initially available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, this feature will expand to other regions later on.

The initiative follows a similar rollout on Instagram in September 2024, after the company faced criticism from U.S. lawmakers for failing to protect teens online.

Teens under 16 are automatically enrolled into the new system, which restricts them from interacting with inappropriate content and limits unwanted contacts.

To adjust any settings, teens need their parents’ consent.

Teens will only be able to receive messages from people they follow or have previously messaged.

Their friends will be the only ones who can view or reply to their stories.

Additionally, they will get notifications to log off after using the app for an hour and will automatically enter “Quiet Mode” overnight.

The changes also affect Instagram, where teens under 16 are prohibited from going live without parental approval.

They must also get permission to disable the feature that blurs potential nudity in direct messages.

These updates reflect Meta’s ongoing efforts to tackle concerns about teen mental health and social media, which have been voiced by health authorities, including the U.S. Surgeon General.

Meta reports that 54 million teens have already switched to Teen Accounts on Instagram, with 97% of those aged 13 to 15 keeping the protections in place.

A recent study showed that 94% of parents find Teen Accounts helpful, with 85% feeling they make it easier to support their children in having positive online experiences.