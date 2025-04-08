Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses for Brands

Snapchat has introduced a new way for brands to connect with users through Sponsored AI Lenses.

This feature, which builds on the platform’s existing sponsored lens ads, allows brands to use artificial intelligence to create personalized, immersive experiences.

By leveraging Snap’s generative AI technology, these lenses offer a more interactive and engaging form of advertisement than traditional ones.

When users take a selfie with one of the AI Lenses, Snapchat’s technology analyzes their face and places them into various AI-generated scenes.

These lenses offer up to 10 different experiences, creating a dynamic way for users to interact with the brand.

The AI-generated lenses are designed to be quick and easy to produce, cutting down production times significantly compared to traditional 3D and VFX designs.

Tinder and Uber are among the first brands to use these Sponsored AI Lenses.

Tinder’s ad allowed users to create a personalized image with the caption “My 2025 Dating Vibe,” while Uber’s ad offered a similar experience with a Thanksgiving theme.

Both brands saw users spending more time engaging with these AI-generated ads compared to regular lenses.

This new ad format is part of Snapchat’s ongoing efforts to incorporate generative AI into its platform.

Recently, the company also launched video generative AI Lenses and an AI text-to-image model, which will enhance features on Snapchat in the coming months.