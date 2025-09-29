spot_img
September 29, 2025 - 4:16 PM

Governor Zulum Provides Food and Cash Support to 53,000 Families in Dikwa

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governor Zulum Provides Food and Cash Support to 53,000 Families in Dikwa
Governor Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has distributed food and cash to families in Dikwa town to support them after pests and quelea birds destroyed their farmlands.

The event, held on Monday at the Shehu of Dikwa’s palace, reached 18,000 male heads of households and 35,000 women.

Governor Zulum explained that the intervention was necessary to prevent a food crisis, as most residents depend on farming for their livelihoods.

He said his government is working on stronger pest-control measures to protect farmers’ crops in the future.

“The last time we shared food in Dikwa was 18 months ago,” Zulum said. “Because security has improved, people are farming again, and we reduced humanitarian aid by 90 percent. But due to last year’s drought and the invasion of pests, farmers lost much of their harvest, so we had to step in to help.”

During the visit, 18,000 men each received two bags of rice and sorghum. Additionally, 35,000 women received N10,000 in cash, a wrapper, and other relief items, totaling more than N350 million in support.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the chairman of the State Palliative Distribution Committee, Engr. Bukar Talba, Dikwa’s representative at the State Assembly, Zakariya Mohammed, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and other officials.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
