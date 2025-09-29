Terrorists Killing Everyone, Not Just Christians— FG Hits Back at Foreign Media Over ‘False Genocide’ Reports

The Federal Government has dismissed as “false, baseless and divisive” reports by some international outlets and online influencers alleging that terrorists in Nigeria are carrying out a systematic genocide against Christians.

In a statement made avail;able to The News Chronicle on Monday, the government said such claims misrepresent Nigeria’s complex security challenges and play into the hands of criminals who thrive on sowing division.

“Terrorists target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of religion. Muslims, Christians, and those with no faith have all suffered at their hands,” the government stressed.

Highlighting recent counter-terrorism successes, authorities revealed that between May 2023 and February 2025, security forces neutralized more than 13,500 terrorists and criminals, while nearly 10,000 hostages were rescued nationwide. Just last month, the top leaders of ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate, were captured in a major operation.

The government also pointed to ongoing prosecutions, with over 700 Boko Haram suspects convicted across seven trial phases, and an eighth already underway.

Officials emphasized Nigeria’s religious diversity, noting that the country is home to one of the world’s largest Muslim communities as well as some of the biggest Christian congregations globally. They dismissed suggestions of Christian persecution, pointing out that both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police are Christians.

To underscore Nigeria’s commitment to coexistence, the government cited the recent Commonwealth Peace Prize awarded to Nigerian clerics Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa for their pioneering interfaith mediation work.

Reiterating its resolve under President Bola Tinubu, the government vowed to keep degrading terrorist groups, uphold justice, and secure every citizen. It urged foreign commentators to avoid sensationalism and respect the facts.

“Nigeria’s story is not one of religious genocide,” the statement concluded. “It is a story of resilience, diversity, and a proven commitment to peaceful coexistence.”