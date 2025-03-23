Governor Otti Pledges to Re-examine Pension Arrears Issue

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has assured pensioners that his administration will revisit unresolved issues regarding the payment of outstanding pension arrears in the state.

He made this commitment on Saturday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Umuahia, held to celebrate the 80th birthday of Senator Chris Adighije. The Abia State Government had announced in March 2024 that it had cleared all pension arrears owed by previous administrations. However, the state’s leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has repeatedly stated that the payment did not fully cover the 45 months of pension arrears and gratuities owed to retirees. Addressing the concerns, Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to resolving pension-related challenges.

“Thank you for calling our attention to the issue of pensions that had become problematic. “I want to thank you for being honest; I have maintained that our senior citizens and pensioners are very honest people. “The problem is with their leadership,” Otti said. He expressed disappointment over what he described as insincerity on the part of some NUP leaders, accusing them of backtracking on an agreement they had reached with his administration. “When they were going into an agreement with me, they probably didn’t believe that payment would be made. “When I made the payment, they went around denying that they signed the agreement, and that angered me, but because you have raised it, I will have a second look at it,” he assured. Otti also cautioned pensioners to be mindful of those speaking on their behalf, questioning why individuals who failed to pay them for over a decade still hold influence over their affairs. “Somebody owed you for over ten years and didn’t pay you.