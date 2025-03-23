Hugo Broos: Nigeria Will Help South Africa Qualify

The head coach of Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos, has reiterated his confidence that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will help his side secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The 72-year-old Belgian, in an interview, revealed that Nigeria’s desperation to stay in the qualifiers and secure a place in the World Cup is an advantage for Bafana Bafana:

“You know, I said a few days ago that there was a team or country in the group that could help us a lot, and it is Nigeria. You saw they beat Rwanda today,” Hugo Broos said at the post-match press conference.

“They cannot afford to drop points anymore. Against every team, they will do everything to win, and at the moment, we are four points ahead of Nigeria.

“It’s up to us to do what we have to do, and when we do that, Nigeria will help us — you’ll see.”

After the completion of Matchday 5 in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, South Africa maintained the top spot with a 2-0 win over Lesotho. Rwanda, who were level on points with South Africa before the match, dropped to third place after their defeat against Nigeria. Benin moved up to second place after a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe.

As the Super Eagles prepare to face Zimbabwe in Nigeria on Tuesday, South Africa will travel to Rwanda for their Matchday 6 fixture. The best outcome for Nigeria would be a draw between Rwanda and South Africa, while the Super Eagles secure a convincing win over Zimbabwe.