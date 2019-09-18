Governor appoints 26-year-old Corps Member as commissioner

A 26-year-old National Youths Service Corps member, Joana Nnazua Kolo, currently serving in Jigawa state has been named among the four women whose names were forwarded to the State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday.

Miss Kolo who hails from Edu local government area of the state is the youngest commissioner-nominee in the state’s history.

She is a 2018 graduate of Library Science from the Kwara State University (KWASU) and a grassroots mobiliser.

She is also known as an ardent advocate of community development.

If confirmed, she would be Nigeria’s youngest commissioner, taking the trophy from Oyo State’s 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede.

She is presently teaching at Model Boarding Junior Secondary School Guri, Jigawa state.

Her screening for the cabinet seat would hold after she rounds off her NYSC service in the next two weeks.

The three other nominees are professionals and grassroots politicians: Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu; Arinola Fatimoh Lawal; and Aisha Ahman Pategi, according to a correspondence AbdulRazaq forwarded to the House and read at the Tuesday plenary by the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Salihu Yakubu Danladi.