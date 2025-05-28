Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano Disowns Reports of Him Endorsing Ukachukwu

The immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Wednesday dissociated himself from a viral social media post, which suggested that he had endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s November 8 gubernatorial election.

The report quoted Obiano as making the endorsement in Texas, United States of America, during a forum, urging people to support Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate.

However, in a statement released today by a former aide to the former governor, Paul Nwosu, Obiano denied the rumors, describing them as “entirely false and misleading.”

Nwosu said, “The attention of His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, former Governor of Anambra State, has been drawn to a viral social media post falsely attributing to him an endorsement of a particular aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Election.”

Nwosu added that Obiano neither addressed any gathering of Anambra residents in Texas nor granted any interview or issued any statement concerning the election or any aspirant.

“As a statesman and former Governor, Obiano remains committed to the peace, progress, and democratic integrity of Anambra State.

“He reserves the right to make his views known clearly and personally when he deems it appropriate.

“The general public is urged to treat the said statement as fake news,” Nwosu said.