Gov. Zulum and the Sowore Controversy

The memories of those dark days still linger, don’t they? When roads would close, and suspicion filled the air, as if every worshipper was a potential threat. It is heartbreaking to recall the era of fear and mistrust that gripped Nigeria, particularly during the height of Boko Haram’s insurgency. The group’s violent attacks on churches and mosques, as well as their infamous kidnappings and bombings, left deep scars on the nation. Places of worship, meant to be sanctuaries of peace, became potential hotspots for violence.

The atmosphere was tense, with security agencies on high alert and worshippers viewed with suspicion. Those were trying times, indeed. And now, instead of supporting the efforts to rebuild and promote peace, some individuals like Omoyele Sowore are spreading baseless claims that undermine the progress made. Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration has worked tirelessly to rehabilitate and reconstruct Borno State, and it is essential to acknowledge and support such efforts, rather than being swayed by misinformation.

Where was Omoyele Sowore when Borno State was bleeding from the wounds of insurgency? Did he trek through the ravaged streets of Maiduguri or visit the IDP camps to offer a listening ear and a helping hand? The silence is deafening. Instead of leveraging his platform to amplify the plight of the victims, Sowore chooses to undermine the very efforts aimed at rebuilding and restoring the state. His activism seems selective, and his claims appear more like a desperate attempt to score political points than a genuine concern for the people of Borno. The people deserve better, and it’s time for Sowore to walk the talk.

Countries around the world have employed various strategies to negotiate with terrorists and reintegrate them into society. For instance, the United States has engaged in talks with terrorist groups in specific instances, such as the Biden administration’s reported negotiations with Hamas for the release of American hostages. Similarly, Spain negotiated with the ETA, a Basque separatist group, in 1988, after a deadly bombing.

Colombia successfully negotiated a peace deal with the FARC, a left-wing guerrilla group, in 2016, which included provisions for disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of FARC fighters into civilian life. The Philippine government has also negotiated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), signing a peace agreement in 2014 that established the Bangsamoro autonomous region and provided for the disarmament and reintegration of MILF fighters.

These international examples highlight the effectiveness of negotiation and rehabilitation in countering terrorism. Governor Babagana Zulum’s efforts to rebuild Borno State and promote peace-building initiatives are in line with these global practices. Despite Sowore’s baseless claims of Zulum pampering Boko Haram, the governor’s administration has demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration, with over 30,000 Boko Haram members surrendering voluntarily.

Zulum’s approach emphasizes the need for a multi-pronged counterterrorism strategy, combining military pressure with dialogue and guarantees of assistance for insurgents who lay down their arms. This approach has yielded positive results, with many insurgents defecting and returning to their communities, directly contradicting Sowore’s claims and showcasing Zulum’s proactive and pragmatic approach to addressing the insurgency.

When Governor Babagana Umara Zulum assumed office in 2019, Borno State was still reeling from the devastating impact of Boko Haram’s insurgency. The group had ravaged the state, leaving death, destruction, and displacement in its wake. As someone from the North East zone, I can attest to the governor’s courageous leadership in the face of unimaginable danger. He prioritized security, working closely with the military to launch successful operations against the terrorists. His efforts have led to the recovery of several key towns and villages, bringing hope to a region that had lost it.

His administration has made significant strides in peace-building, disarmament, and rehabilitation. The Borno model, though imperfect, is a humane and pragmatic response to insurgency. It involves working with traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and security agencies to identify and reintegrate repentant insurgents. This approach has shown promise, with many former fighters renouncing violence and returning to their communities. The governor’s commitment to peace-building is evident in the resources allocated to these initiatives.

Despite facing multiple assassination attempts by the ruthless Boko Haram terrorist group, he remains resolute in his pursuit of progress and development for his people. The attacks on his convoy have been brutal, to say the least – on July 29, 2020, five people, including three policemen, were killed in an ambush on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. Barely two months later, on September 26, 2020, another attack near Lake Chad claimed 30 lives, including 14 police officers and soldiers, and four civilians.

In a shocking display of terror tactics, Boko Haram insurgents even used a donkey laden with explosives to attack the governor’s convoy on September 29, 2020, but miraculously, no one was hurt. A few weeks later, on November 22, 2020, another ambush in Baga resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and two civilians, yet Governor Zulum escaped unscathed.

One of the governor’s most notable interventions was his focus on rebuilding and restoring infrastructure. When he assumed office, many roads, bridges, and buildings were either damaged or destroyed. He prioritized reconstruction efforts, working with local and international partners to rebuild critical infrastructure. This has not only improved the quality of life for residents but also facilitated economic growth and development. The governor’s efforts have also led to the rehabilitation of healthcare facilities, schools, and other essential services.

Given his remarkable bravery and commitment to public service, it’s heartbreaking to see his efforts being undermined by baseless claims. Despite these challenges, Governor Zulum has achieved remarkable milestones across all sectors. His leadership has brought hope to a region that had lost it, and his commitment to peace-building and economic development is a testament to his vision for a better Borno.

As someone from the North East region, it is painful to see Professor Zulum’s efforts being questioned by people like Omoyele Sowore, who seem to be more interested in spreading misinformation than acknowledging the progress made. Governor Zulum’s sacrifices and achievements are a beacon of hope for the people of Borno, and his legacy should be celebrated, not undermined.

Borno State, heavily impacted by insurgency, is undergoing significant infrastructure development under Governor Umara Babagana Zulum. The governor’s efforts are transforming the state, with ongoing projects aimed at improving housing, education, healthcare, and road networks. Governor Zulum’s administration has completed two flyovers and is working on a third, along with ambitious projects like the Borno State University Teaching Hospital. The state is also focused on resettling Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by constructing 6,544 sub-urban and low-cost houses in 12 local government areas.

The Federal Government has played a crucial role in supporting Borno State’s development initiatives. Late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration worked to degrade the insurgents’ capabilities and reclaim territories. President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has also praised Governor Zulum’s leadership and commitment to rebuilding Borno, highlighting his vision and selfless dedication to the state’s welfare and security.

Governor Zulum has undertaken 326 capital projects and 49 policies and programs in one year, including constructing new schools, healthcare facilities, and roads. His administration has also prioritized education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, recognizing the critical role these sectors play in shaping the state’s future. The governor has also implemented programs to promote dialogue, mediation, and reconciliation, reducing tensions and promoting peaceful coexistence among communities.

The state’s infrastructure revival is evident in the construction of roads, bridges, and housing units. Governor Zulum has approved the reconstruction of the dilapidated Biu-Shaffa-Garkida federal highway and commissioned several projects, including a 60-classroom Islamic college, 10 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows for teachers, and an ICT centre. The governor has also procured 40 brand-new Howo tipper trucks for road construction and rehabilitation projects.

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, has put in place modalities for the comprehensive rehabilitation and expansion of the Alau Dam, following its partial collapse, which resulted in catastrophic flooding in Maiduguri and its environs. Governor Zulum has urged the Federal Government to expedite the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of the dam to prevent a recurrence of the devastating floods. The Shehu of Borno has also echoed the governor’s concerns, warning that any further delay could lead to another humanitarian crisis.

Governor Zulum’s leadership has brought hope to a region that had lost it, and his commitment to peace-building and economic development is a testament to his vision for a better Borno. The state’s pre-insurgency vibrancy is returning, with modern infrastructure further enhancing the region’s development. With the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock, Borno State can leverage its livestock sector for economic growth and development.

He has shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable challenges. His leadership has brought hope to a region that had lost it, and his commitment to peace-building and economic development is a testament to his vision for a better Borno. It’s unfortunate that Sahara Reporters chose to distort this narrative.

The people of Borno deserve better than biased reporting and misinformation. They deserve truthful and balanced reporting that acknowledges their struggles and celebrates their triumphs. Governor Zulum’s administration has made significant progress in rebuilding and restoring the state, and it is essential to recognize these achievements.

It is imperative for right-thinking Nigerians to ignore Omoyele Sowore’s baseless claims and antics aimed at sabotaging the ongoing rehabilitation, reconstruction, and development efforts in Borno State. Both the federal government and Borno State Government are committed to rebuilding and restoring the state, and their efforts deserve support, not distraction.

Kudos to President Tinubu’s administration for prioritizing national security, with the tireless efforts of NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in coordinating security agencies to restore permanent peace to Nigeria. These efforts are truly commendable and worth recognizing. It’s unfortunate that some individuals would rather spread misconceptions and fallacies, such as those targeting Governor Babagana Zulum’s commendable work in Borno State.

Instead of undermining the progress made, we should be amplifying the good work being done by our leaders and supporting their initiatives to bring peace and prosperity to our great nation. Borno State needs more than support; it needs genuine patriots who can help amplify the good work being done by Governor Zulum’s administration. Sowore’s claims are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert attention from the progress being made.

Danaudi, writes from Bauchi via danaudicomrade@gmail.com